Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, April 4

Today’s Birthday (04/04/22). Teamwork is your superpower this year. Faithful communication, collaboration and coordination can accomplish miracles. Extra spring income eases a tight situation with shared finances next summer. Joint efforts bear fruit this autumn, helping you solve winter financial puzzles. Share the load and the rewards.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Wait to see what develops. Pay attention, as conditions keep changing. Don’t get rushed into a financial commitment. Avoid assumptions or frivolous expenses. Consider consequences.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Don’t push yourself too hard. Routines get tested. Ignore worries for now. Focus on practical solutions. Energy surges are predicted. Favor endurance over speed.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Take a deep breath before continuing. Make adjustments to restore integrity wherever missing. Reinforce basic support structures. Plan practical actions to realize your vision.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Have patience with friends. Things are in a state of flux. Clean messes. Focus on long-term goals and shared dreams. Adapt to new realities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Anticipate professional changes. New opportunities hide in the revelations. You can see what didn’t work. Consider options and choose the most stable path.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Don’t push. It’s too early to get started. The news affects your decisions. Adjust plans around traffic or delays. Check reservations and logistics.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Stay objective in a tense situation. Avoid arguments and keep your agreements, especially regarding shared finances. Prioritize the basics. Collaborate for common gain.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Patience is golden. Don’t push your partner or risk an argument. Adapt around recent changes. Wait to see what develops. Stay receptive and supportive.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — A disciplinarian keeps you on track. Slow for the tricky sections. Step carefully to avoid accidents. You can see what’s missing. Adjust practices to adapt.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Let things unfold naturally. Clean up and set the stage. Misunderstandings abound. Take time to smell the roses. Relax and enjoy the ride.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Adjust to domestic changes. Clarify family priorities to avoid misunderstandings. Get professional support when needed. Clean, sort and organize. Make home improvements together.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Stay cool. Carefully edit statements before posting. Tempers can flare. Ignore the trolls. Stick to fundamental truths. Revise and polish your presentation. Use persuasive charm.

Notable birthdays: Recording executive Clive Davis is 90. Author Kitty Kelley is 80. Actor Craig T. Nelson is 78. Actor Walter Charles is 77. Actor Christine Lahti is 72. Country singer Steve Gatlin (The Gatlin Brothers) is 71. Actor Mary-Margaret Humes is 68. Writer-producer David E. Kelley is 66. Actor Constance Shulman is 64. Actor Phil Morris is 63. Actor Lorraine Toussaint is 62. Actor Hugo Weaving is 62. Rock musician Craig Adams (The Cult) is 60. Talk show host/comic Graham Norton is 59. Actor David Cross is 58. Actor Robert Downey Jr. is 57. Actor Nancy McKeon is 56. Actor Barry Pepper is 52. Country singer Clay Davidson is 51. Rock singer Josh Todd (Buckcherry) is 51. Singer Jill Scott is 50.

