Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, April 19

Today’s Birthday (04/19/21). You’re professionally hot this year. Disciplined, consistent efforts reap career gold and glory. Adopting new shared financial strategies this spring leads to a summer rise in personal income. Make a personal change this winter, before family fortunes delightfully rise. Your work is gaining respect.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Things can get especially profitable, with both Mercury and the Sun entering Taurus. Lucrative ideas abound. Get practical, naturally. Find creative ways to grow.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re in your element. You have a natural advantage, with Mercury and the Sun in your sign. Express your creativity and brilliance. Enjoy the positive attention.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Relax into a practical and introspective month, with both Sun and Mercury in Taurus. Listen to your dreams. Envision and plan for exciting possibilities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Group communication comes naturally, with Mercury and the Sun entering Taurus. Strengthen bonds and connections this month. Collaborate and coordinate for team victory.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance professionally through communications, with both Mercury and the Sun entering Taurus. Discuss intentions, potential and accomplishments. Share exciting possibilities. Your influence is rising.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Fall in love with a fascinating subject, with the Sun and Mercury in Taurus. Make long-distance connections. Expand your influence and understanding this month. Learn voraciously.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Practice practical financial management, with Mercury and the Sun in Taurus. Repay debt and grow shared accounts. Plug leaks. Collaborate and communicate for growth.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Explore possibilities together over the next month. Take communication and collaboration to new levels in your partnership. with the Sun and Mercury in Taurus.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Coordinate your moves this month for maximum performance. Balance work with play for mind, body and spirit. Build strength and endurance, with Taurus Sun and Mercury.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Passion surges, with both the Sun and Mercury entering Taurus. Express your love, artistry and creativity. Play your game at a higher level this month.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is n 8 — Domestic renovation flourishes this month, with the Sun and Mercury in Taurus. Upgrade your living situation. Resolve a family issue. Fill your home with love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Write, publish and articulate your views over the next month, with both Sun and Mercury in Taurus. Your voice seems amplified. Widen your audience.
Notable birthdays: Actor Elinor Donahue is 84. Rock musician Alan Price (The Animals) is 79. Actor Tim Curry is 75. Pop singer Mark “Flo” Volman (The Turtles; Flo and Eddie) is 74. Actor Tony Plana is 69. Former tennis player Sue Barker is 65. Motorsports Hall of Famer Al Unser Jr. is 59. Actor Tom Wood is 58. Former recording executive Suge Knight is 56. Singer-songwriter Dar Williams is 54. Actor Kim Hawthorne (TV: “Greenleaf”) is 53. Actor Ashley Judd is 53. Singer Bekka Bramlett is 53. Latin pop singer Luis Miguel is 51. Actor Jennifer Esposito is 49. Actor Jennifer Taylor is 49. Jazz singer Madeleine Peyroux is 47. Actor James Franco is 43. Actor Kate Hudson is 42. Actor Hayden Christensen is 40. Actor Catalina Sandino Moreno is 40. Actor-comedian Ali Wong is 39. Actor Victoria Yeates is 38. Actor Kelen Coleman is 37. Actor Zack Conroy is 36. Roots rock musician Steve Johnson (Alabama Shakes) is 36. Actor Courtland Mead is 34. Retired tennis player Maria Sharapova is 34. NHL forward Patrik Laine is 33.