Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, April 13

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Work together to handle urgencies. Let disagreement or discord flow off you like water from a duck’s back. Avoid risky propositions. Do your part.

Notable birthdays: Former Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell, R-Colo., is 87. Actor Edward Fox is 83. Actor Paul Sorvino is 81. Rhythm-and-blues singer Lester Chambers is 80. Movie-TV composer Bill Conti is 78. Rock musician Jack Casady is 76. Actor Tony Dow is 75. Singer Al Green is 74. Actor Ron Perlman is 70. Actor William Sadler is 70. Singer Peabo Bryson is 69. Bandleader/rock musician Max Weinberg is 69. Bluegrass singer-musician Sam Bush is 68. Rock musician Jimmy Destri is 66. Comedian Gary Kroeger is 63. Actress Saundra Santiago is 63. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Pa., is 60. Rock musician Joey Mazzola (formerly w/Sponge) is 59. Chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov is 57. Actress Page Hannah is 56. Actress-comedian Caroline Rhea is 56. Rock musician Lisa Umbarger is 55. Rock musician Marc Ford is 54. Reggae singer Capleton is 53. Actor Ricky Schroder is 50. Rock singer Aaron Lewis (Staind) is 48. Actor Bokeem Woodbine is 47. Singer Lou Bega is 45. Actor-producer Glenn Howerton is 44. Actor Kyle Howard is 42. Actress Kelli Giddish is 40. Actress Courtney Peldon is 39. Pop singer Nellie McKay is 38. Rapper/singer Ty Dolla $ign is 38. Baseball outfielder Hunter Pence is 37. Actress Allison Williams is 32. Actress Hannah Marks is 27.