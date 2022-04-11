Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, April 11

Today’s Birthday (04/11/22). Community connections blossom this year. Teamwork can build amazing results with steady practice. Catch a cash flow surge this spring, easing summer delays with shared finances. Family fortunes rise next autumn, allowing support with winter financial puzzles. Share, bond and have fun with friends.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Romantic obstacles could interrupt the fun. Handle responsibilities and obligations. Prioritize practicalities. Don’t make impetuous moves. Adjust your schedule to adapt around recent changes.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Make domestic repairs and upgrades. Reinforce foundational support structures. Don’t rush or risk breakage. Take it easy. Clean and organize. Enjoy the results with family.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Study a tricky situation. You can solve a puzzle. Strengthen basic structures. Prepare communications carefully to clarify your message. Share resources and talent.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Adapt plans around an unexpected twist or last-minute change. Disagreement requires compromise. Avoid trouble or expense. Simplify plans for ease and savings.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take extra care. A little self-pampering goes a long way. Avoid impetuosity, controversy or noise. Recharge and allow yourself time to process recent changes.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Investigate all options. Distractions abound. Find a quiet space to sort out your thoughts. Plan carefully to reinforce structural elements. Determine what’s wanted and needed.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Friends come to your rescue. Unexpected changes require adaptation. Let others know what’s needed. Social connections lead to the perfect solution. Reach out.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Work takes priority. Listen to intuition. Strengthen the basics with a professional project. Don’t launch before it’s ready. Plan, prepare and polish your presentation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — The answer is not in the book. Others respect your growing wisdom. Complications could arise. Build strength and endurance. Heed the voice of experience.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Plan strategically with your partner. Join forces for common gain. Avoid impulsive moves. Prioritize practicalities. Strengthen basic structures.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Patiently clarify things with your partner. Unexpected changes could disrupt. Don’t get pushy. Avoid arguments or misunderstandings by listening carefully. Coordinate and adapt.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Slow to avoid pitfalls or slippery slopes. Prioritize work productivity without stressing. Reschedule what you can. Recharge with nature, exercise, good food and rest.

Notable birthdays: Ethel Kennedy is 94. Actor Joel Grey is 90. Actor Louise Lasser is 83. Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Ellen Goodman is 81. Movie writer-director John Milius is 78. Actor Peter Riegert is 75. Movie director Carl Franklin is 73. Actor Bill Irwin is 72. Country singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale is 65. Songwriter-producer Daryl Simmons is 65. Rock musician Nigel Pulsford is 61. Actor Lucky Vanous is 61. Country singer Steve Azar is 58. Singer Lisa Stansfield is 56. Actor Johnny Messner is 53.

Rock musician Dylan Keefe (Marcy Playground) is 52. Actor Vicellous Shannon is 51. Rapper David Banner is 48. Actor Tricia Helfer is 48. Rock musician Chris Gaylor (The All-American Rejects) is 43.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0