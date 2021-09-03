Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Sept. 3

Today’s Birthday (09/03/21). Expand physical capacities and talents this year. Consistent routines build strength, endurance and confidence. A summer career boost leads you to reconsider autumn travel and educational destinations. Enjoy family and domestic joys this winter, before springtime entices you out to explore. Get your heart pumping.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — An intensely creative moment flowers naturally. Romance blossoms through communication. One great connection leads to another. Invent and craft something beautiful. Enjoy the dance.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Home beautification sets the scene for family connection. Consider color, style and texture. Cook up tantalizing new recipes. Share delicious conversation and flavors.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Get into a fascinating conversation. Interesting connections lead to new possibilities. Gather information and research options. Pursue a passionate thread. Share your discoveries.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Income rises through networking. Review budgets, estimates and projections. Let others know what you’re offering clearly. Prepare materials and pitch. Monitor communications carefully.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Talk about what you love. Grow stronger through focusing on the heart connection of the conversation. Imagine the results you want and share that vision.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Savor familiar, comforting rituals like peaceful walks in nature, tea with a good story or productive planning with good music. Organize thoughts, possibilities and visions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strategize with your team. Connect with people who share your interests and passions. Friends are the sauce that spices and delights. Have fun together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your work is in demand, with professional status and influence on the rise. Provide excellent service and keep your customers satisfied. Maintain this positive momentum.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get out and explore new frontiers. Study and investigate your latest fascination. Make interesting connections and participate in a larger conversation. Spread your wings.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Discuss possibilities. Talk with your partner, colleagues, friends and allies. Discover financial opportunities and solutions in conversation. Share what you’re creating and invite collaboration.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate and strategize for shared gain. Listen to your partner’s ideas and express your own. Share your unique views. Brilliant solutions arise in conversation.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Practice your moves. You’re growing stronger. Guard your health and wellness. Physical actions get satisfying results. Score extra points for sunshine and fresh air.
Notable birthdays: Actor Pauline Collins is 81. Rock singer-musician Al Jardine is 79. Actor Valerie Perrine is 78. Rock musician Donald Brewer (Grand Funk Railroad) is 73. Rock guitarist Steve Jones (The Sex Pistols) is 66. Actor Steve Schirripa is 64. Actor Holt McCallany is 57. Rock singer-musician Todd Lewis is 56. Actor Costas Mandylor is 56. Actor Charlie Sheen is 56. Singer Jennifer Paige is 48. Dance-rock musician Redfoo is 46. Actor Ashley Jones is 45. Actor Nichole Hiltz is 43. Actor Joel Johnstone is 43. Actor Nick Wechsler is 43. Rock musician Tomo Milicevic (30 Seconds to Mars) is 42. Bluegrass musician Darren Nicholson (Balsam Range) is 38.