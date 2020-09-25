Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Sept. 25

Today’s Birthday (09/25/20). Domesticity flowers this year. Patience, persistence and steadfast discipline reap home benefits. Financial surprises abound; strategize to conserve. Discover new routes and explorations this winter, before a creative project blooms. Editorial revisions and preparation next summer lead to an educational breakthrough. Harmonize at home.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Friends are a big help. Connect and share valuable info and resources. Disciplined team efforts win. Stand for each other. Support flows through your circles.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Business takes focus. Consider a challenge from all angles. Take charge for the results you want. Opportunities hide in plain sight. Pursue an enticing possibility.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Dive into your subject without actually going there. Savor armchair travels, complete with recipes and music from your destination. Enjoy cultural, intellectual and scientific exploration.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Together you’re a formidable team. Communicate to manage shared expenses. Find inventive solutions and make new connections. Apply your talents and support each other.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Love finds a way. Despite obstacles, or due to them, find new ways to connect and collaborate. Share the load. Align on matters of heart.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Nurture yourself with good food, rest and exercise. Prioritize health and physical action. Your workout energizes your work. Recharge mind, body and spirit.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and have fun. Add water to fresh air and sunshine for the perfect combo. Get immersed in a subject of your passion.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy domestic comforts. Amplify them with simple touches. Clean spaces and remove what’s no longer useful. Make repairs and upgrades to nurture your household.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Capture your brilliant ideas. Creativity blossoms with good food and peaceful settings. Journal, sketch and film. Get feedback and adjust. Mold your story.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Keep your head down and focus on bringing home a prize. Provide excellent service and value. You’ve got this.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Your influence is on the rise. Dress for success and prepare for a spotlight. Your good work is gathering attention. Share thanks and appreciation.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Settle into your sanctuary to reduce distractions and noise. Get especially productive in peaceful privacy. Avoid risk or fuss. Organize and prepare. Savor meaningful rituals.
Notable birthdays: Broadcast journalist Barbara Walters is 91. Folk singer Ian Tyson is 87. Polka bandleader Jimmy Sturr is 79. Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates is 77. Actor Josh Taylor is 77. Actor Robert Walden is 77. Actor-producer Michael Douglas is 76. Model Cheryl Tiegs is 73. Actor Mimi Kennedy is 72. Movie director Pedro Almodovar is 71. Actor-director Anson Williams is 71. Actor Mark Hamill is 69. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo is 69. Actor Colin Friels is 68. Actor Michael Madsen is 62. Actor Heather Locklear is 59. Actor Aida Turturro is 58. Actor Tate Donovan is 57. TV personality Keely Shaye Smith is 57. Actor Maria Doyle Kennedy is 56. Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is 55. Actor Jason Flemyng is 54. Actor Will Smith is 52. Actor Hal Sparks is 51. Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones is 51. Rock musician Mike Luce (Drowning Pool) is 49. Actor Bridgette Wilson-Sampras is 47. Actor Clea DuVall is 43. Actor Robbie Jones is 43. Actor Joel David Moore is 43. Actor Chris Owen is 40. Rapper T. I. is 40. Actor Van Hansis is 39. Actor Lee Norris is 39. Actor/rapper Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino) is 37. Actor Zach Woods is 36. Actor Jordan Gavaris is 31. Olympic silver medal figure skater Mao Asada is 30. Actor Emmy Clarke is 29.
