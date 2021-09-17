Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Sept. 17

Today’s Birthday (09/17/21). Energize physical work for vitality this year. Prioritize steady practices and healthy routines. A professional launch takes off this summer, incentivizing autumn direction changes. Home and family take priority this winter, before adventures tempt discovery this spring. Strengthen your heart, skills, endurance and resilience.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Social connections provide solutions despite challenges. Adapt around unexpected team changes. Coordinate communications and generate positive action. Support each other to rise.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Professional opportunities are ripening. Align words and actions to advance to fruition. Take advantage of both luck and discipline. Handle practical logistics.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Adapt your exploration around challenging circumstances. Get involved in a fascinating conversation. Expand your networks and connections. You’re learning fast. Note your discoveries.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Together, you can resolve a financial challenge. Things are lining up. Share thoughts, priorities and dreams. Listen and learn. Offer encouragement. Strengthen your position.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strategize with your partner. Disciplined efforts find favor. Keep your bargains. Find opportunity hiding under change. Communication plus action equals unbeatable.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize your work, health and fitness. Meticulous attention to detail pays off. Nurture yourself with extra care. Find solutions in conversation. Practice builds strength.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Luck follows disciplined action, especially regarding love. Express what’s in your heart. Have fun with your inner circle. Connect with your own passion. Discuss possibilities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Domestic modifications have your focus. Fortune follows commitment, especially with renovation projects. Make sure that family is on board. Research, plan and then choose.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Tap into brilliance. Challenge the generally held opinion to discover hidden solutions. Get terms in writing. Learn from a master. Express creative ideas and possibilities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Go for a lucrative prize. Profitable opportunities develop through communication and social networking. Disciplined efforts get satisfying results. Keep track for growth.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for the results you want. You can make it happen. Dress for success. Let others know what’s possible, and how to participate.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Put extra effort into planning and organization to adapt with recent changes. Avoid noise or meetings and consider options. Craft backup plans, in case.
Notable birthdays: Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, is 88. Retired Supreme Court Justice David H. Souter is 82. Singer LaMonte McLemore (The Fifth Dimension) is 86. Retired U.S. Marine Gen. Anthony Zinni is 78. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson is 76. Singer Fee Waybill is 73. Actor Cassandra Peterson (“Elvira, Mistress of the Dark”) is 70. Comedian Rita Rudner is 68. Director-actor Paul Feig is 59. Movie director Baz Luhrmann is 59.
Singer BeBe Winans is 59. TV personality/businessman Robert Herjavec (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 58. Actor Kyle Chandler is 56. Director-producer Bryan Singer is 56. Rapper Doug E. Fresh is 55. Actor Malik Yoba is 54. Rock singer Anastacia is 53. Actor Matthew Settle is 52.