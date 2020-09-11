Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Sept. 11

Today’s Birthday (09/11/20). Prioritize love this year. Generate fun, connection and contribution through consistent actions. Travels and studies reveal surprising discoveries. Professional barriers redirect your work this winter, before a joyful domestic season. Adapt to family changes next summer, before your career ignites. Share your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Family and home issues require adaptation and communication. Respect your suspicions. Choose solid over flimsy. Find the silver lining to a cloud. Stay patient.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Revise and edit before publishing. Changes may render a planned communication unnecessary. Listen, learn and stick up for your view with data to back it up.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Allow extra time for misunderstandings or clarifications. Focus on basic, short-term needs. Facts don’t support an assumption. Do your traveling virtually. Use your insider advantage.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Keep an open mind and heart with a personal matter. Adapt to take advantage of changes. Focus on practical priorities. Keep clarifying and simplifying.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow down and contemplate. Resist the temptation to overdo things. Avoid crowds, noise and controversy. Meditate in a peaceful setting. Rest and recharge.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Resolve miscommunications with a team, committee or group. Clarify as soon as you see it’s not getting through. Align efforts to adapt to recent changes.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Revise business communications before going public. Find another route around an obstacle. Don’t pursue a mirage; go for stability and practical outcomes. Set realistic goals.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Investigate, research and explore a fascinating subject. Expand territory without risking traffic or road complications. Edit carefully before publishing. Miscommunications abound. Slow for developments.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — A lack of funds would threaten family plans. Stay in communication despite challenges. Avoid arguments or misunderstandings, especially about money. Take care of basics.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Fantasies evaporate. Stick to practical priorities as you adapt to recent changes. Avoid controversy, sensitive issues and complaints. Collaborate respectfully, despite challenges. Support each other.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Anticipate disagreement and lay low. False hopes shatter as illusions fade. Slow to avoid risk or accidents. Replace something that’s broken. Pamper your physical health.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Remember what’s most important, especially when irritated or frustrated. A romantic dream proves impractical. Release unrealistic expectations. Have fun with the ones you love.
Notable birthdays: Actor Earl Holliman is 92. Comedian Tom Dreesen is 81. Movie director Brian De Palma is 80. Singer-actor-dancer Lola Falana is 78. Rock musician Mickey Hart (The Dead) is 77. Guitarist Leo Kottke is 75. Actor Phillip Alford is 72. Actor Amy Madigan is 70. Rock singer-musician Tommy Shaw (Styx) is 67. Sports reporter Lesley Visser is 67. Actor Reed Birney is 66. Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson is 63. Musician Jon Moss (Culture Club) is 63. Actor Scott Patterson is 62.
Rock musician Mick Talbot (The Style Council) is 62. Actor/director Roxann Dawson is 62. Actor John Hawkes is 61. Actor Anne Ramsay is 60. Actor Virginia Madsen is 59. Actor Kristy McNichol is 58. Musician-composer Moby is 55. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is 55. Business reporter Maria Bartiromo is 53. Singer Harry Connick Jr. is 53. Rock musician Bart Van Der Zeeuw is 52. Actor Taraji P. Henson is 50. Actor Laura Wright is 50. Rock musician Jeremy Popoff (Lit) is 49. Blogger Markos Moulitsas is 49. Singer Brad Fischetti (LFO) is 45. Rapper Mr. Black is 43. Rock musician Jon Buckland (Coldplay) is 43. Rapper Ludacris is 43. Rock singer Ben Lee is 42. Actor Ryan Slattery is 42. Actor Ariana Richards is 41. Country singer Charles Kelley is 39. Actor Elizabeth Henstridge is 33. Actor Tyler Hoechlin is 33. Actor Mackenzie Aladjem is 19.
