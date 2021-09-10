Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Sept. 10

Today’s Birthday (09/10/21). Your health and work take priority this year. Disciplined, steady routines build strength, energy and resilience. Summer professional successes inspire new perspectives with educational plans this autumn. Family lights up your winter, before springtime adventures reveal beautiful discoveries. Prioritize your healthy heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Love motivates action. Collaborate for shared gain. Strategize to grow account balances. The next several weeks, with Venus in Scorpio, can get especially lucrative.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy a bonding phase. Partnerships flow with greater ease over three and a half weeks, with Venus in Scorpio. Your love grows stronger.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Physical efforts get beautiful results, with Venus in Scorpio for almost a month. Prioritize health, fitness and vitality. Exercise builds strength, endurance and ease.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Creative work flowers, with Venus in Scorpio for three and a half weeks. Focus on beauty, harmony and passion. Share it with someone wonderful.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your home is your love nest. Beautify rooms and spaces. Get creative with domestic arts like cooking, baking, preserving and sewing. Nurture your garden.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Communicate about what you love, with Venus in Scorpio. Trust your heart to lead you this month. Research, study and learn. Express your passion.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — The next month can get especially profitable, with Venus in Scorpio. Use your charm, passion and persuasive arts to keep the silver flowing.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially charismatic and irresistible, with Venus in your sign for three and a half weeks. You’re in the spotlight. Dress to shine.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Savor tranquility and privacy this month, with Venus in Scorpio. Consider dreams and visions. Detail plans to realize them. Savor the beauty in peaceful moments.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Benefit through social activities and connections for three and a half weeks. You’re especially popular, with Venus in Scorpio. Play on an amazing team.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Put love into your work and influence grows. Align your career with purpose and passion over three and a half weeks, with Venus in Scorpio.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy classes, seminars and exploration. Follow your heart where it leads over the next month, with Venus in Scorpio. Adventure and studies satisfy.
Notable birthdays: Actor Philip Baker Hall is 90. Actor Greg Mullavey is 88. Jazz vibraphonist Roy Ayers is 81. Actor Tom Ligon is 81. Singer Danny Hutton (Three Dog Night) is 79. Singer Jose Feliciano is 76. Actor Judy Geeson is 73. Former Canadian first lady Margaret Trudeau is 73. Rock musician Joe Perry (Aerosmith) is 71. Country singer Rosie Flores is 71. Actor Amy Irving is 68. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., is 67. Actor-director Clark Johnson is 67. Actor Kate Burton is 64. Movie director Chris Columbus is 63. Actor Colin Firth is 61. Rock singer-musician David Lowery (Cracker) is 61. Actor Sean O’Bryan is 58. Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson is 58. Actor Raymond Cruz is 57. Rock musician Stevie D. (Buckcherry) is 55. Rock singer-musician Miles Zuniga (Fastball) is 55. Actor Nina Repeta is 54. Rapper Big Daddy Kane is 53. Movie director Guy Ritchie is 53. Actor Johnathon Schaech is 52.