Today’s Birthday (09/13/19). Your family and home blossom and grow this year. Cultivate self-discipline and reliability for happiness and satisfaction. Winter brings new love, before your team confronts a challenge. Disruptive relocation or renovation next summer leads to a successful group collaboration. Surround yourself with beloved people.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. Meditate on dreams past and future. Some concerns are well founded. This Pisces Full Moon illuminates a transition. Begin an introspective phase.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — This Full Moon illuminates social transitions. Patiently navigate a change. Friends come and go with community and group projects. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Finish a project before beginning another professional phase. This Pisces Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus toward current passions. Don’t reveal unfinished plans.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — An exploration changes. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with concepts. Travel expands your view. Learn from a master.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — The stakes could seem high with this Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next few weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Reach a turning point with a partnership under the Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to a change in plans.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Begin a new physical health and fitness phase upon reaching a barrier or obstacle. Review and revamp skills and practices under this Full Moon.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under this Full Moon. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives for a new view.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — A new two-week phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Shift the direction of your research. Start a new chapter.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A turning point arises around income and finances. You can find profitable opportunities over two weeks under the Full Moon. Generate positive cash flow.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Thought for Today: “’Be yourself’ is about the worst advice you can give to some people.” — J.B. Priestley, British novelist (born this date in 1894, died 1984).
Notable birthdays: Actress Barbara Bain is 88. Actress Eileen Fulton (TV: “As the World Turns”) is 86. Actor Joe E. Tata is 83. TV producer Fred Silverman is 82. Rock singer David Clayton-Thomas (Blood, Sweat & Tears) is 78. Actress Jacqueline Bisset is 75. Singer Peter Cetera is 75. Actress Christine Estabrook is 69. Actress Jean Smart is 68. Singer Randy Jones (The Village People) is 67. Record producer Don Was is 67. Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. is 65. Actress-comedian Geri Jewell is 63. Country singer Bobbie Cryner is 58. Rock singer-musician Dave Mustaine (Megadeth) is 58. Radio-TV personality Tavis Smiley is 55. Rock musician Zak Starkey is 54. Actor/comedian Jeff Ross is 54. Actor Louis Mandylor is 53. Olympic gold medal runner Michael Johnson is 52. Rock musician Steve Perkins is 52. Actor Roger Howarth is 51. Actor Dominic Fumusa is 50. Actress Louise Lombard is 49. Tennis player Goran Ivanisevic is 48. Country singer Aaron Benward (Blue County) is 46. Country musician Joe Don Rooney (Rascal Flatts) is 44. Actor Scott Vickaryous is 44. Singer Fiona Apple is 42. Contemporary Christian musician Hector Cervantes (Casting Crowns) is 39. Former MLB pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka is 39. Actor Ben Savage is 39. Rock singer Niall Horan (One Direction) is 26. Actor Mitch Holleman is 24. Actress Lili Reinhart (TV: “Riverdale”) is 23.
