Today’s Birthday (10/25/19). Step into a money-making power zone this year. Maintain consistent communications for best results. Creative projects flower this winter before a shift reroutes your itinerary. An income challenge next summer leads to an exciting and valuable educational opportunity. Profit from sharing your passion.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Travel and other interruptions disrupt routines, and this could impact your partner. Your collaboration now can have long-lasting benefits. Share your appreciation and gratitude.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Communication and connection can provide lasting benefits, especially for health, work and fitness. Teach and learn. Exchange ideas and tricks. Balance action with rest.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Discuss long-term plans and dreams with your sweetheart. Speculate and imagine. Take action where plans intersect. Collaborate for common gain. Romance delights. Incite possibility.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Household matters benefit from communication and love. The improvements you put in make a lasting difference. Give energy and effort to your home and family.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take a creative tack. To learn at a deeper level, teach. Share your discoveries and curiosities. A lucky break develops when you explore new connections.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Get what you want with an optimistic outlook. Upgrade your skills, image and presentation. Polish your portfolio and shine.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Resist impulsive or reactionary moves. Lay low and imagine different scenarios. Consider which path to choose. Review options and choose carefully. Listen to inner wisdom.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — If you align forces for a common goal, you’ll be unbeatable. Friends share the load and broaden your reach. Clarify issues first. Establish basic rules and protocols.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Keep your professional objective in mind. Determination and persistence pay off big. Align your words and actions to advance a long-desired passion. Leap forward.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — An educational opportunity tempts you. Coordinate a great adventure without spending a fortune. Seek funding solutions, scholarships and stipends. Share your vision and go for it.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate closely with your partner and play your cards close to your chest. A golden opportunity requires steady action to grow over time into lasting value.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Together, you’re a powerful force. Strengthen bonds with shared fun and good food. An extra boost now provides long-term benefits. Share love and appreciation.
Thought for Today: Is it really so difficult to tell a good action from a bad one? I think one usually knows right away or a moment afterward, in a horrid flash of regret.” — Mary McCarthy, American author and critic (born in 1912, died this day in 1989).
Notable birthdays: Former American League president Dr. Bobby Brown is 95. Actress Marion Ross is 91. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Knight is 79. Pop singer Helen Reddy is 78. Author Anne Tyler is 78. Rock singer Jon Anderson (Yes) is 75. Political strategist James Carville is 75. Singer Taffy Nivert (Starland Vocal Band) is 75. Rock musician Glenn Tipton (Judas Priest) is 72. Actor Brian Kerwin is 70. Actor Mark L. Taylor is 69. Movie director Julian Schnabel is 68. Rock musician Matthias Jabs is 63. Actress Nancy Cartwright (TV: “The Simpsons”) is 62. Country singer Mark Miller (Sawyer Brown) is 61. Rock musician Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers; Chickenfoot) is 58. Actress Tracy Nelson is 56. Actor Michael Boatman is 55. Actor Kevin Michael Richardson is 55. Actor Mathieu Amalric is 54. Singer Speech is 51. Actress-comedian-TV host Samantha Bee is 50. Actor Adam Goldberg is 49. Actor-singer Adam Pascal is 49. Rock musician Ed Robertson (Barenaked Ladies) is 49. Actress Persia White is 49. Country singer Chely Wright is 49. Actress Leslie Grossman is 48. Violinist Midori is 48. Actor Craig Robinson is 48. Actor Michael Weston is 46. Actor Zachary Knighton is 41. Actress Mariana Klaveno is 40. Actor Mehcad Brooks is 39. Actor Ben Gould is 39. Actor Josh Henderson is 38. Rhythm-and-blues singer Young Rome is 38. Pop singer Katy Perry is 35. Rock singer Austin Winkler is 35. Singer Ciara is 34. Actress Krista Marie Yu (TV: “Dr. Ken”) is 31. Actress Conchita Campbell is 24.
