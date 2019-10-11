Today’s Birthday (10/11/19). Creative collaborations provide satisfying results this year. Persistent focus helps you realize a domestic vision. Love lights up your family this winter before work responsibilities require action. Work out a miscommunication next summer before your career leaps to new heights. Diplomacy wins ... and you’re a master.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re getting stronger and more attractive. Leave self-doubt behind for a while. Take on practices that inspire and motivate you. Pursue a personal passion.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Everything seems possible. Make sure you know what’s required before committing. Consider options and wait for developments. Don’t touch savings. Meditate. Listen to your heart.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Push for a group cause. Teamwork gets you farther, faster. Learn more quickly with an experienced coach. Follow rules carefully. Pool talents and resources.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Your professional attention is in demand. Focus on producing excellent results. Guard against impulsive reactions or snap judgments. Consider details carefully. Weigh pros and cons.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get into an expansion phase. Monitor traffic for the best timing and route. Allow time for scenic detours and roadside attractions. Learn new views.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate favorable terms on an investment. Keep stashing funds for a rainy day. Reduce debt where possible. A trickle builds over time.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make an agreement with your partner and punctuate it with optimism. Determine what another wants. Consider shared goals. Discuss possibilities and review options.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Guard your health. Resist impulsive moves that could land you in hot water. Maintain routine practices and pour energy into work to meet increasing demand.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Someone attractive catches your eye. Open the door to romance when it comes knocking. Practice your arts, talents and charms. Work your magic.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Clean and clear domestic clutter. Discover forgotten treasures and hidden beauty. Share nostalgic reflections while practicing a favorite family tradition. Include comfort food.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Research and write your story. Listen to diverse views. Make a strong case and line up supporting data. Document your source material.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Maintain a steady tempo to keep cash flow constant. Find safe places to stash your treasure. Guard against technical issues. Ask for what’s due.
Thought for Today: “Modesty is the highest form of arrogance.” — German saying.
Notable birthdays: Former U.S. Defense Secretary William Perry is 92. Actor Ron Leibman is 82. Actor Amitabh Bachchan is 77. Country singer Gene Watson is 76. Singer Daryl Hall (Hall and Oates) is 73. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., is 69. Rhythm-and-blues musician Andrew Woolfolk is 69. Actress-director Catlin Adams is 69. Country singer Paulette Carlson is 68. Original MTV VJ Mark Goodman is 67. Actor David Morse is 66. Actor Stephen Spinella is 63. Actress-writer-comedian Dawn French is 62. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Steve Young is 58. Actress Joan Cusack is 57. Rock musician Scott Johnson (Gin Blossoms) is 57. Comedy writer and TV host Michael J. Nelson is 55. Actor Sean Patrick Flanery is 54. Actor Lennie James is 54. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Chris Spielman is 54. Country singer-songwriter Todd Snider is 53. Actor-comedian Artie Lange is 52. Actress Jane Krakowski is 51. Actress Andrea Navedo is 50. Actress Constance Zimmer is 49. Bluegrass musician Leigh Gibson (The Gibson Brothers) is 48. Rapper MC Lyte is 48. Figure skater Kyoko Ina is 47. Actor Darien Sills-Evans is 45. Actor/writer Nat Faxon is 44. Singer NeeNa Lee is 44. Actress Emily Deschanel is 43. Actor Matt Bomer is 42. Actor Trevor Donovan is 41. Actor Robert Christopher Riley is 39. Actress Michelle Trachtenberg is 34. Actress Lucy Griffiths is 33. Golfer Michelle Wie is 30. Rapper Cardi B is 27.
