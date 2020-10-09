Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Oct. 9

Today’s Birthday (10/09/20). Grow and develop through home and family this year. Disciplined practices generate domestic harmony. Educational challenges this winter motivate your writing, communications and publishing. Edit and revise carefully or issue corrections next summer, before a fascinating adventure beckons. Share love and laughter with your family circle.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Don’t venture far from home. Avoid hidden dangers. It’s not a good time to travel. An uncomfortable situation could arise. Focus on practical priorities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — You can see what’s missing with a creative project. Emotion and logic can clash. Soften communications and listen. Craft a positive message. Share solutions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — An unexpected development requires adaptation. Focus and act quickly to save money. Defer gratification when needed to prioritize basics first. Budget carefully for new conditions.