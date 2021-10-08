Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Oct. 8

Today’s Birthday (10/08/21). Follow creativity, romance and fun this year. Strengthen your talents, skills and connections. Adjust budgets around family changes this autumn, before winter creativity inspires communications. Shared profits flower and fruit next spring, before summer bounty lands. Focus on what and who you love.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Review reserves and plot your course together. List the obstacles to overcome. Push past old barriers. Listen to advice. Come up with a new plan.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Adapt around a challenge with your partner. Look for another way. Streamline routines. Follow intuition, but not blindly. Discover solutions through teamwork. Collaborate.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Slow to navigate physical challenges. Don’t force things or risk breakage. Find tranquility and drink it in. Recharge energy and spirit in nature.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Have fun, despite obstacles. Minimize risks. Follow a curious thread. Learn from children. Adapt around an unusual romantic twist. Take a creative tack.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Clean domestic messes and adapt to recent changes. Make repairs before something breaks. Improvements support family harmony. Invest in lasting quality. Share delicious treats.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Edit, revise and polish creative projects before presenting. More research is required. Dig deeper into a mystery. Document sources. Reinforce basic structures before elaborating.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative pursuits could take a detour. Clear confusion before proceeding. Manage accounting and invoicing. Follow rules carefully. Patiently build for the future.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re energized, powerful and creative. Be careful not to double-book. Slow to navigate recent changes. Steadily contribute to realize a personal dream.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Lay low to plot your upcoming moves. It’s not a good time to gamble or travel. Don’t overlook obligations. Rearrange schedules and plans.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep a team dream alive. Recent changes and challenges require adaptation. Connect with friends and pull together. All for one and one for all.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Work could interfere with playtime. Complications and surprises could disrupt plans. Prioritize basics and avoid risk or controversy. Get the job done.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Adapt to an educational plot twist. Challenges interrupt your exploration. Consider dreams and alternate routes for realization. Strengthen foundational elements. Follow rules precisely.

Notable birthdays: Entertainment reporter Rona Barrett is 85. Actor Paul Hogan is 82. R&B singer Fred Cash (The Impressions) is 81. Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson is 80. Comedian Chevy Chase is 78. Author R.L. Stine is 78. Actor Dale Dye is 77. Country singer Susan Raye is 77. TV personality Sarah Purcell is 73. R&B singer Airrion Love (The Stylistics) is 72. Actor Sigourney Weaver is 72. R&B singer Robert “Kool” Bell (Kool & the Gang) is 71. Producer-director Edward Zwick is 69. Country singer-musician Ricky Lee Phelps is 68. Actor Michael Dudikoff is 67. Comedian Darrell Hammond is 66. Actor Stephanie Zimbalist is 65. Actor Kim Wayans is 60. Rock singer Steve Perry (Cherry Poppin’ Daddies) is 58. Actor Ian Hart is 57. Gospel/R&B singer CeCe Winans is 57. Rock musician C.J.

