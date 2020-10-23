Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Oct. 23

Today’s Birthday (10/23/20). Fortune favors communication and networking this year. Create a masterpiece with steady, disciplined actions. Resolve a shared financial challenge this winter, inspiring a lucrative phase. Adapt to income fluctuations next summer, before a collaborative effort pays off. Create, share, connect and communicate to grow.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Wait to make public comments. A barrier interrupts communication and transportation. You don’t have the full picture. Adapt to a team change or challenge.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Forge ahead after professional objectives. Pad the schedule for extra delays. Clarify miscommunications as soon as possible. Work with someone who sees your blind spots.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Explore the territory. Expand your understanding. Study options and make thorough plans and preparations. Don’t rely on an unstable source. Keep costs down.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate for solutions around a shared financial challenge. Delays or breakdowns could cause a shortfall. Share resources, advice and support. Together, push.