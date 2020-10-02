Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Oct. 2

Today’s Birthday (10/02/20). Thrive at home this year. Persistent actions earn domestic rewards. Make long-term improvements. Winter changes impact your educational plans, before a phase of creative blossoming. Rewrite and edit story changes next summer, before an exploration reveals new frontiers. Share your heart with your inner circle.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy creative work and physical activities, with Venus entering Virgo for a month. Aim for mastery and artistry. Nurture your own health and wellness.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — You’re even luckier in love, with Venus in Virgo for the next month. Artistic efforts work in your favor. Create! Share the beauty you see.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Home is your love nest. With Venus in Virgo, domestic comforts especially soothe. Focus on household beautification and improvement projects. Share your heart with family.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Trust your heart to lead you, with Venus in Virgo. Study subjects of personal passion. Writing, recording and publishing projects come together naturally.