Today’s Birthday (11/15/19). Cash flow could gush and flood this year. Strengthen communication connections for greatest benefit. Write, record and publish a masterpiece this winter, propelling an educational or travel change. Summer brings a shift with your income source before an investigation reveals unimagined treasure. Connect and share.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Household issues have your attention. Adapt to surprising circumstances. Some of your worries are well-founded. Listen to intuition, especially with family.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to surprising news. Gather information. You can learn what you need to know. Follow an interesting thread to discover a whole new world.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Unexpected financial conditions require adaptation. Teach as you learn. Profits are available if you take advantage of an opportunity. You’ve got an insider perspective.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Discover something new about yourself. An insight offers a useful perspective. Dress to illustrate this fresh view. Create a personal statement.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Rest and consider all possibilities. Upcoming events benefit from planning and coordination. Strategize, dream and connect the puzzle pieces. It’s all coming together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — A team effort inspires participation. Connect and share resources and information to adapt to an unexpected change. Opportunities hide underneath a disruption.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your work is drawing attention. Focus on a professional challenge and update your promotional materials. Abandon fears as you expand into new terrain.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Expand your territory. Get adventurous and step beyond where you’ve gone before. Learn new views, flavors and sensations. Widen your perspective with new experiences.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Join forces with shared finances. Fix something before it breaks. Invest for the future. Take practical plans into account. Collaborate for common gain.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Refine plans. Make a date to share a special treat with your partner. Share your admiration and appreciation. Romance could bloom. Set the stage.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results. Keep your equipment in good repair. Stretch and practice to build strength and endurance. Nurture your body with good food and rest.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize fun with family and friends. Make romantic plans with someone sweet. Share favorite activities, sports and entertainment. Love can take you by surprise.
Thought for Today: “To oppose something is to maintain it.” — Ursula K. LeGuin, American writer (1929-2018).
Notable birthdays: Actor Ed Asner is 90. Singer Petula Clark is 87. Comedian Jack Burns is 86. Actress Joanna Barnes is 85. Actor Yaphet Kotto is 80. Actor Sam Waterston is 79. Classical conductor Daniel Barenboim is 77. Pop singer Frida (ABBA) is 74. Actor Bob Gunton is 74. Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson is 72. Actress Beverly D’Angelo is 68. Director-actor James Widdoes is 66. Rock singer-producer Mitch Easter is 65. News correspondent John Roberts is 63. Former “Jay Leno Show” bandleader Kevin Eubanks is 62. Comedian Judy Gold is 57.
Actress Rachel True is 53. Rapper E-40 is 52. Country singer Jack Ingram is 49. Actor Jay Harrington is 48. Actor Jonny Lee Miller is 47. Actress Sydney Tamiia Poitier-Heartsong is 46. Christian rock musician David Carr (Third Day) is 45. Rock singer-musician Chad Kroeger is 45. Rock musician Jesse Sandoval is 45. Actress Virginie Ledoyen is 43. Actor Sean Murray is 42. Pop singer Ace Young (TV: “American Idol”) is 39. Golfer Lorena Ochoa is 38. Hip-hop artist B.o.B is 31. Actress Shailene Woodley is 28. Actress-dancer Emma Dumont is 25.
