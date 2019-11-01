Today’s Birthday (11/01/19). Reap a rich harvest this year. Discipline and consistent communication provide long-lasting benefits. Reap the rewards from a creative effort this winter before changes alter your travel or education plans. Shift financial priorities next summer before embarking on a wondrous journey. Your ideas are generating attention.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Good news comes from far away. With Venus in Sagittarius for a month, it’s easier to travel. You enjoy learning, exploring and discovery.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Study and travel. Increase your assets this month with Venus in Sagittarius. Expenditures could rise as well. Maintain a budget for steady growth.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Draw upon hidden resources. Rely on a supportive collaboration. Partnerships thrive with Venus in Sagittarius this month. Compromise comes easier. Collaborate for common gain.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate. Put love, beauty and sensitivity into your work with Venus in Sagittarius. Healthy practices and fitness routines energize and revitalize you this month.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Maintain health and fitness practices. For the next month, with Venus in Sagittarius, you’re lucky ... especially in love. Artistic efforts work in your favor.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your home can become your love nest. Beautify your space with Venus in Sagittarius. Nurture and enjoy domestic delights with home and family. Transform and renovate.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic arts inspire. Articulate and express your creativity, love and passion. Learn, create and polish this month with Venus in Sagittarius. Trust your heart.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially clever and articulate. Increased confidence leads to increased income. It’s easier to make money this month with Venus in Sagittarius. Harvest the gold.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Cash flow rises. You feel especially lucky and beloved this month with Venus in your sign. You’re irresistible. Polish your presentation with a new look.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Take charge. Complete projects, then slow down and recharge with Venus in Sagittarius this month. Savor quiet time. Consider the past and future. Update plans and dreams.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Peace and quiet soothe. You’re quite popular this month with Venus in Sagittarius. Social activities benefit your career. Public participation gets results. Collaborate with friends.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Friends can open doors. Take on more responsibility. Career-advancement opportunities arise this month with Venus in Sagittarius. Assume leadership and advance your agenda.
Thought for Today: “People who bite the hand that feeds them usually lick the boot that kicks them.” — Eric Hoffer, American author and philosopher (1902-1983).
Notable birthdays: World Golf Hall of Famer Gary Player is 84. Country singer Bill Anderson is 82. Actress Barbara Bosson is 80. Actor Robert Foxworth is 78. Magazine publisher Larry Flynt is 77. Country singer-humorist Kinky Friedman is 75. Actress Jeannie Berlin is 70. Music producer David Foster is 70. Actress Belita Moreno is 70. Rhythm-and-blues musician Ronald Khalis Bell (Kool and the Gang) is 68. Country singer-songwriter-producer Keith Stegall is 65. Country singer Lyle Lovett is 62. Actress Rachel Ticotin is 61. Rock musician Eddie MacDonald (Smalltown Glory, The Alarm) is 60. Apple CEO Tim Cook is 59. Actress Helene Udy is 58. Pop singer-musician Mags Furuholmen (a-ha) 57. Rock singer Anthony Kiedis (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 57. Rock musician Rick Allen (Def Leppard) is 56. Country singer “Big Kenny” Alphin (Big and Rich) is 56. Singer Sophie B. Hawkins is 55. Rapper Willie D (Geto Boys) is 53. Country musician Dale Wallace (Emerson Drive) is 50. Actress Toni Collette is 47. Rock musician Andrew Gonzales is 47. Actress-talk show host Jenny McCarthy is 47. Actor David Berman is 46. Actress Aishwarya Rai is 46. Rock singer Bo Bice is 44. Actor Matt Jones is 38. Actress Natalia Tena is 35. Actor Penn Badgley is 33. Actor Max Burkholder is 22. Actor-musician Alex Wolff is 22.
