Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Nov. 27

Today’s Birthday (11/27/20). The year ahead favors positive cash flow. Maintain consistent routines to grow income. Adapting to new circumstances with your partner this winter leads to a phase spotlighting you. Making a personal change next summer leads to renewed romance and partnership. Build and adapt for the future.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Your head is full of ways to make money. Avoid accidents or misunderstandings. Stick to practical priorities. Slow to adapt to unexpected conditions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Advance your personal plans. News could interrupt romance or fun. Communication goes the distance. Do what you promised. Postpone important decisions. Consider long-term plans.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Consider a crazy idea. Adapt plans for shifting conditions. Articulate dreams and vision statements. Review and assess what’s needed. Write and organize your thoughts.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your team comes to your rescue. Communicate despite barriers or roadblocks. Stay in touch for shared support. Monitor news on changing conditions. Reinforce long-lasting bonds.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Navigate a professional challenge. Clean a mess. Handle paperwork and file deliverables. Communication can unlock closed doors. Talk about your ideas with long-term potential.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Explore options to advance an investigation. Travel could get expensive and tricky. Make valuable long-distance connections online. Wait for developments. Monitor the news.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get practical with shared expenses and accounts. Follow rules meticulously. Restore integrity where it’s missing. Find an unusual solution. Collaborate around a challenge. Simplify.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration proves essential. Clean unexpected messes as soon as possible. You can see what’s not working. Align on a solution. A creative spark ignites.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results, although they may not be pretty, especially at first. Persistence pays off. Work a transformation. Let go of unnecessary baggage.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Romance arises when least expected. Absence makes the heart grow fonder. Remind someone of your appreciation. Love the ones you’re with. Relax together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Get into a practical domestic phase. Do dishes, laundry and chores. Manage housekeeping, school and work. Reward participation with family favorites. Enjoy home comforts.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Hidden messes get revealed. Communication unlocks doors with long-term benefit. Let others know what you want. Accept constructive criticism. Discover a brilliant idea.
Notable birthdays: Footwear designer Manolo Blahnik is 78. Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow is 69. TV host Bill Nye (“Bill Nye, the Science Guy”) is 65. Actor William Fichtner is 64. Caroline Kennedy is 63. Academy Award-winning screenwriter Callie Khouri is 63. Rock musician Charlie Burchill (Simple Minds) is 61. Actor Michael Rispoli is 60. Jazz composer/big band leader Maria Schneider is 60. Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty is 60. Rock musician Charlie Benante (Anthrax) is 58. Rock musician Mike Bordin (Faith No More) is 58. Actor Fisher Stevens is 57. Actor Robin Givens is 56. Actor Michael Vartan is 52. Actor Elizabeth Marvel is 51.
Rapper Skoob (DAS EFX) is 50. Actor Kirk Acevedo is 49. Rapper Twista is 48. Actor Jaleel White is 44. Actor Arjay Smith is 37. Actor Alison Pill is 35. Actor Lashana Lynch (TV: “Still Star-Crossed”) is 33.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!