Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Nov. 26

Today’s Birthday (11/26/21). Creative expression flowers this year. Steady practices grow your skills and talents to new levels. Winter self-discovery leads to an energized spring of physical action. Adapt with summer transitions, before autumn inspiration lifts your spirit. Plan and write. Share your unique views.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Stay focused. A hidden danger could arise. Avoid gambles, gossip or controversy. Prioritize your work and health. Stay practical and strengthen the basics.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize family harmony. Words can get twisted and actions fall flat. Relax. Turn off screens and go for a walk. Enjoy quiet time together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Keep a low profile and enjoy the comforts of home. Clean a domestic mess. Ignore chatter or noise. Focus on practical priorities. Beautify your spaces.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Things are starting to make sense, despite current chaos. Avoid rumors, cons and lies. Stick to basic facts. Share them in a simple, clear way.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Talk is cheap; don’t believe everything you hear. Stick to reliable income sources. Maintain positive cash flow, attitude and outlook. Produce valuable results.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take extra time for yourself. Try a new style or outfit. Let go of a preconception. Ignore haters or trolls. Follow your own drum.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Hide from noise or negativity. Find a private spot to organize your thoughts. Fact and fantasy clash. Avoid travel or risky business. Rest and plan.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Keep your promises with friends. Avoid rumors or gossip. Grab a lucky chance to advance. Stick to practical priorities. Stay in communication with changes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Words and actions could both seem blocked. Reinforce structures and foundational elements. Take advantage of extra time to catch up with organization and planning.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Plan an adventure. Misunderstandings and delays could stall the action. Take extra time for research. Register for classes and webinars. Patience pays off.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Be strategic rather than impulsive. Collaborate patiently. Expect misunderstandings, distractions and delays. You can make money with focused planning.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Both discussion and action could fall flat with your partner. Avoid provocation, controversy or rumors. Wait for better conditions to talk. Consider options.

Notable birthdays: Impressionist Rich Little is 83. Singer Tina Turner is 82. Singer Jean Terrell is 77. Pop musician John McVie is 76. Actor Marianne Muellerleile is 73. Actor Scott Jacoby is 65. Actor Jamie Rose is 62. Country singer Linda Davis is 59. Actor Scott Adsit is 56. Blues singer-musician Bernard Allison is 56. Country singer-musician Steve Grisaffe is 56. Actor Kristin Bauer is 55. Actor Peter Facinelli is 48. Actor Tammy Lynn Michaels Etheridge is 47. DJ/record label executive DJ Khaled is 46. Actor Maia Campbell is 45. Country singer Joe Nichols is 45. Contemporary Christian musicians Anthony and Randy Armstrong (Red) are 43. Actor Jessica Bowman is 41. Pop singer Natasha Bedingfield is 40. Actor Jessica Camacho is 39. Rock musician Ben Wysocki (The Fray) is 37. Singer Lil Fizz is 36. MLB All-Star Matt Carpenter is 36. Actor-singer-TV personality Rita Ora is 31. Actor/singer Aubrey Peeples is 28.

