Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Nov. 20

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate. Make your home into a love nest. Beautify your space. Engage in domestic renovations that support your family. Put your heart into your place.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Maintain physical practices. Express from your heart, with Venus in Scorpio. Participate in a larger conversation over three weeks for a cause you love.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — The next month can get especially profitable, with Venus in Scorpio. Use your charm and persuasive arts. Collaborate and connect for shared gain.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Home comforts soothe. You’re especially charismatic and irresistible, with Venus in your sign for three weeks. Take special care of yourself. Smile for the cameras.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Writing and creative projects flower. Enjoy quiet time, with Venus in Scorpio. Rest and consider dreams, plans and visions. Natural surroundings and beauty are restorative.