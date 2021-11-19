Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Nov. 19

Today’s Birthday (11/19/21). Household harmony inspires growth this year. Steady domestic renovations add beauty and function. Tonight’s eclipse illuminates a partnership turning point, leading to profitable winter outcomes. Springtime brings intimate connections, fun and creativity, before a personal triumph shines next summer. Share love and fun with family.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Discover profitable opportunities in new directions, with the Taurus Eclipse. Find an unexpected windfall. Redirect attention toward fresh potential over the next six months.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon Eclipse in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. The Taurus Eclipse illuminates a transition. Begin a six-month introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams past and future.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — One door closes and another opens. Adapt with community and team changes over six months. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings. Begin a new social Eclipse phase.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make a professional change, with this Taurus Eclipse. Redirect efforts toward your talents, passions and purpose. Interesting opportunities offer lasting benefit. Try something new.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — An exploration changes and adapts. Today’s Eclipse illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts over the next six months.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — The stakes could seem high. Shift directions with shared finances over six months, with the Taurus Eclipse. Work out the next phase together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Adjust to changes. Reach an Eclipse turning point with a partnership. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adapt for new solutions. Love strengthens foundations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Begin a six-month physical health and fitness phase. Adapt practices for new conditions illuminated by this Eclipse. Reduce poisons and toxins. Increase strength and vitality.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Today’s Eclipse shines on a turning point. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Adapt around domestic changes with the Eclipse today. Begin a new six-month home and family phase.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Start a new chapter. A new six-month phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns. Consider familiar stories from another perspective. Write and share.

Notable birthdays: Talk show host Dick Cavett is 85. Broadcasting and sports mogul Ted Turner is 83. Former Sen. Tom Harkin, D-Iowa, is 82. Former Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy G. Thompson is 80. Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 79. Sportscaster Ahmad Rashad is 72. Actor Robert Beltran is 68. Actor Kathleen Quinlan is 67. Actor Glynnis O’Connor is 66. Broadcast journalist Ann Curry is 65. Former NASA astronaut Eileen Collins is 65. Actor Allison Janney is 62. Rock musician Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver) is 61. Actor Meg Ryan is 60. Actor-director Jodie Foster is 59. Actor Terry Farrell is 58. TV chef Rocco DiSpirito is 55. Olympic gold medal runner Gail Devers is 55.

