Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Nov. 13

Today’s Birthday (11/13/20). Blossom through communication this year. Steadily build and grow your creative vision into reality. Family financial conditions require adaptation this winter, before a rise in your own income. Summer cash flow shortages motivate a surge into shared accounts. Grow and rise together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Monitor shared accounts. A personal ambition flowers, with Mars direct in your sign. Use your superpowers for good. Energize a dream. Dress the part.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared gain. Plan your moves. Clean, sort and organize, with Capricorn Mars stationing direct. Pursue reflection, introspection and peace. Prioritize health and healing.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health. Coordination gets results, with Mars direct. Teamwork fans a spark into flame. Act for a community cause. Energize a matter of heart.