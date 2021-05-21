Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, May 21

Today’s Birthday (05/21/21). Take your education to new heights this year. Do the homework for excellent grades. Make a shift with your partner this spring, before a personal epiphany illuminates the summer. Rest, recharge and review next winter, before partnership flowers anew. Discover an excellent adventure.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Slow for tricky passages. Stay forgiving with misunderstandings or delays. Roll around obstacles. Ignore rumors or gossip. Choose stability over illusion. Practice makes perfect.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — You’d like something fun. Words could get twisted or awkward. Don’t try to force things. Clarify miscommunications patiently. Love is the bottom line.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Home comforts can soothe frazzled nerves. Savor a bubble bath. Avoid controversy. Put the oxygen mask on yourself to help others. Nurture yourself to grow.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Others may demand quick action. It’s not always possible. Share the bigger picture. Avoid risk, expense or hassle. Privacy supports your words to come together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize positive cash flow. Postpone financial discussions. New developments change the assignment. Avoid risky business, distractions or silly arguments. Productivity can pay well.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Acknowledge self-doubts and let them go. Abandon preconceptions or assumptions. Fact and fantasy clash. Raise integrity levels. Stick to tested routines. Persuade with clear arguments.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Finish projects and clear space for what’s next. Educational plans may have changed. Adapt around obstacles. What do you want to learn? Reorient your exploration.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Social barriers could stall a group project. Reinforce basic elements and refine. Avoid irritation or upset. Misunderstandings could easily spark. Patience is golden.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Wait to see what develops with a professional project. Read contracts and consider long-term consequences before committing. Listen generously. Provide patient support and partnership.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Your exploration could get complicated. Tempers may be short. Don’t antagonize anyone, overextend or take on more than you can complete. Prioritize your health.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Manage finances around a challenge. Avoid risky propositions. Get expert support when needed. Collaboration maintains momentum. Forgive misunderstandings, show up early and pull together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Relax. Allow extra grace and patience with your partner. What you get may not match as expected. Avoid risks or arguments. Find the humor.
Notable birthdays: R&B singer Ron Isley (The Isley Brothers) is 80. Musician Bill Champlin is 74. Singer Leo Sayer is 73. Actor Carol Potter is 73. Former Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., is 70. Actor Mr. T is 69. Music producer Stan Lynch is 66. Actor Judge Reinhold is 64. Actor-director Nick Cassavetes is 62. Actor Lisa Edelstein is 55. Actor Fairuza Balk is 47. Rock singer-musician Mikel Jollett (Airborne Toxic Event) is 47. Rapper Havoc (Mobb Deep) is 47. Rock musician Tony LoGerfo (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 38. Actor Sunkrish Bala is 37. Actor David Ajala is 35. Actor Ashlie Brillault is 34. Country singer Cody Johnson is 34. Actor Scott Leavenworth is 31. Actor Sarah Ramos is 30.