Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, May 1

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re full of creative moneymaking ideas. Let other people’s resources work for you through partnership and collaboration. Avoid controversy or fuss. Discuss lucrative possibilities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Talk about personal dreams and visions for the future you’d love to inhabit. As you gain strength, you also gain options. Nurture your energy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — New insights guide your thinking. Consider long-term dreams and revise plans to adapt to current changes. Peaceful productivity leads to revelations and discovery.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Learn from other viewpoints. Share resources, information and insight with friends and allies. Find what you need nearby. Connect and collaborate for common good.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on professional priorities. Make an unexpected and beneficial connection. Watch for opportunities and find them. You’re gaining respect and influence. Keep producing results.