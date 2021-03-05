Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, March 5

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Barriers could disrupt socializing. You won’t need to defer gratification forever. Keep practicing with your team. Find innovative solutions and new ways to connect.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Get expert support with a professional challenge. Get clear on the desired result, before pushing to fulfill it. Someone influential is paying attention.

Notable birthdays: Actor Paul Sand is 89. Actor James B. Sikking is 87. Actor Dean Stockwell is 85. Actor Fred Williamson is 83. Actor Samantha Eggar is 82. Actor Michael Warren is 75. Actor Eddie Hodges is 74. Singer Eddy Grant is 73. Rock musician Alan Clark (Dire Straits) is 69. Actor-comedian Marsha Warfield is 67. Magician Penn Jillette is 66. Actor Adriana Barraza is 65. Actor Talia Balsam is 62. Rock singers Charlie and Craig Reid (The Proclaimers) are 59. Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is 55. Actor Paul Blackthorne is 52. Rock musician John Frusciante is 51. Singer Rome is 51. Actor Kevin Connolly is 47. Actor Eva Mendes is 47. Actor Jill Ritchie is 47. Actor Jolene Blalock is 46. Model Niki Taylor is 46. Actor Kimberly McCullough is 43. Actor Karolina Wydra is 40. Singer-songwriter Amanda Shires is 39. Actor Dominique McElligott is 35. Actor Sterling Knight is 32. Actor Jake Lloyd is 32. Actor Micah Fowler is 23.