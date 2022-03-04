Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, March 4

Today's Birthday (03/04/22). Grow and develop this year. Determine, plan and prepare to realize a dream. A winter rise in professional status energizes springtime creativity, communication and connection. Adapt summer studies and travel around changes, before discoveries light up the autumn. Imagine an inspiring possibility and animate it.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You're getting stronger. An intensely creative moment flowers naturally. Connect with a sense of purpose and inspiration. Passion inspires action. Expand personal boundaries.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Your imagination is working overtime. Focus on practical priorities. Balance emotion with reason. Consider options and possibilities. Organize and plan to realize a dream.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Share what you're learning. Good news travels fast. Connect with friends and collaborate for common gain. Discover new harmonies. Create something beautiful together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities arise in conversation. Follow up. Provide what you said you would. Take advantage of a lucky break. Your influence is on the rise.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Lay solid foundations for an exploration. Communication channels are wide open. Research, study and record your discoveries. Expand territory. Take new ground.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Profit through collaboration today. Communication channels are wide open. Take advantage of favorable conditions for an energized push. Teamwork pays in gold and silver.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Partnership flowers naturally. Share love and support around a challenge. Coordinate a plan and implement it. Strengthen foundational elements. Rely upon each other.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Health takes priority. Strengthen muscles with steady practices. Take advantage of clear conditions to push for greater performance. Stretch and warm up first.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Express your love, passion and creativity today. Fortune favors action. Go for what you truly want. Invent possibilities together. Fulfill a romantic dream.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Domestic projects provide satisfying results. Strengthen household support systems. Communication flows with ease. Discuss family priorities. Make repairs and upgrades. Clean and renovate.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Speak out and take a stand. Make bold commitments and promises. Communication, networking, writing and research lead to valuable connections and satisfying results.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Advance a lucrative opportunity. A bold push now can get especially profitable. Discuss the possibilities, terms and budget. Strengthen foundational elements. Sign contracts.

Notable birthdays: Actor Paula Prentiss is 84. Movie director Adrian Lyne is 81. Singer Shakin’ Stevens is 74. Author James Ellroy is 74. Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry is 72. Singer Chris Rea is 71. Actor/rock singer-musician Ronn Moss is 70. Actor Kay Lenz is 69. Musician Emilio Estefan is 69. Movie director Scott Hicks is 69. Actor Catherine O’Hara is 68. Actor Mykelti Williamson is 65. Actor Patricia Heaton is 64. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., is 64. Actor Steven Weber is 61. Rock musician Jason Newsted is 59. Actor Stacy Edwards is 57. Rapper Grand Puba is 56. Rock singer Evan Dando (Lemonheads) is 55. Actor Patsy Kensit is 54. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., is 54. Gay rights activist Chaz Bono is 53.

