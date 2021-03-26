Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, March 26

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Review shared accounts to ensure positive cash flow. Maintain momentum as you can. An unexpected opportunity or expense could arise. Stay flexible and avoid controversy.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — A partner’s support helps navigate a change. Minimize risk. Wait for better conditions to advance. Stay flexible around barriers. Provide an open hand.

Notable birthdays: Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor is 91. Actor Alan Arkin is 87. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is 86. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 81. Actor James Caan is 81. Author Erica Jong is 79. Journalist Bob Woodward is 78. Singer Diana Ross is 77. Actor Johnny Crawford is 75. Rock singer Steven Tyler (Aerosmith) is 73. Singer and TV personality Vicki Lawrence is 72. Actor Ernest Thomas is 72. Comedian Martin Short is 71. Country singer Ronnie McDowell is 71. Movie composer Alan Silvestri is 71. Rock musician Monte Yoho is 69. Former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is 68.

Radio talk show host Curtis Sliwa is 67. Country singer Dean Dillon is 66. Country singer Charly McClain is 65. TV personality Leeza Gibbons is 64. Actor Ellia English is 62. Actor Jennifer Grey is 61. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen is 61. Actor Billy Warlock is 60. Actor Eric Allan Kramer is 59. Basketball and College Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton is 59. Actor Michael Imperioli is 55. Rock musician James Iha is 53. Country singer Kenny Chesney is 53. Movie director Martin McDonagh (Film: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) is 51. Actor Leslie Mann is 49. Actor T.R. Knight is 48. Rapper Juvenile is 46. Actor Amy Smart is 45. Actor Bianca Kajlich is 44. Moderator Margaret Brennan (TV: “Face the Nation”) is 41. Actor Sterling Sulieman is 37. Actor Keira Knightley is 36. Rapper J-Kwon is 35. Actor Carly Chaikin is 31.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0