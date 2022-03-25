Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, March 25

Today’s Birthday (03/25/22). Connect with friends to grow this year. Build something wonderful together with discipline and time. Catching a rise in springtime income, and contributing to shared ventures this summer, allows an autumn surge for joint accounts that can cushion winter shortfalls. Develop shared passions.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — A formidable professional barrier blocks the path. Challenge your own beliefs. Listen to intuition. Monitor the situation. Unusual solutions can work. Try something new.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Review the map before forging ahead. Monitor conditions in real time to avoid traffic, delays or pitfalls. Choose the simplest plan. Consider unusual ideas.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Contribute to a rainy-day fund. Grow a cushion for unexpected expenses. Collaborate to navigate tricky waters. Take advantage of a hidden opportunity.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Patience with your partner pays extra benefits. Let go of old baggage. Consider the bigger picture. A sense of humor is worth time and money.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Find ways to surpass a physical barrier. Prioritize health and avoid risky business. Discover solutions from experts and advisors. Consider innovative ideas. Learn new tricks.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — A separation or other obstacle could prevent romance. Listen to intuition. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity to connect with someone you love.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic changes help you adapt with a challenge. Rearrange things so they work better. Try something new. Repairs and upgrades improve daily experiences.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You can solve an intellectual puzzle. Follow clues where they lead. The truth gets revealed. Discover solutions in unexpected places. Share discoveries far and wide.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Come up with innovative ways around financial delays or complications. Postpone unnecessary expenses for now. Find unexpected savings and valuable solutions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Self-doubt can creep in when least expected. Don’t indulge in your own negative monolog about yourself. Get into dialogue. Talk with people who love you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy a pensive phase. Peaceful privacy supports you to process, study and contemplate. Old assumptions get challenged. Adjust plans. Strike out in a new direction.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Complications could change group plans. Reschedule meetings if needed, or go digital. Find an innovative solution around an unexpected deviation. Share with friends.

Notable birthdays: Film critic Gene Shalit is 96. Former astronaut James Lovell is 94. Feminist activist and author Gloria Steinem is 88. Singer Anita Bryant is 82. Actor Paul Michael Glaser is 79. Singer Sir Elton John is 75. Actor Bonnie Bedelia is 74. Actor-comedian Mary Gross is 69. Actor James McDaniel is 64. Movie producer Amy Pascal is 64. Rock musician Steve Norman (Spandau Ballet) is 62. Actor Brenda Strong is 62. Actor Fred Goss is 61. Actor-writer-director John Stockwell is 61. Actor Marcia Cross is 60. Author Kate DiCamillo is 58. Actor Lisa Gay Hamilton is 58. Actor Sarah Jessica Parker is 57. Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine is 56. TV personality Ben Mankiewicz is 55. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Debi Thomas is 55. Actor Laz Alonso is 51.

