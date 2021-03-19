Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, March 19

Today’s Birthday (03/19/21). Lay foundations for bold visions this year. Organize and coordinate consistent efforts for a long-term prize. Navigating shifting professional conditions this spring leads to a delightful family phase. Changing directions with a creative project this winter leads to a career highlight. Imagine, plan and organize.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Focus on practical correspondence and communications. Distractions abound. Ignore rumors or gossip. Strengthen foundational structures. Patiently clarify. Avoid crowds, controversy or noise.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Monitor financial conditions. Balances expenses with income. Shop carefully for best value. Minimize risk or fuss. Expect delays and misunderstandings. Pad the budget.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Think before speaking. You could blurt something you regret. Edit statements carefully. Minimize cost or hassle. Verify value before committing. Follow your own rules.