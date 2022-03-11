Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, March 11

Today’s Birthday (03/11/22). Dreams can come true this year. Diligent, private preparation fulfills plans. Launch your creative masterpiece this spring, before navigating changing conditions with your summer investigation. Autumn explorations reveal unimagined treasure. Adapt the message for changing news next winter. Take one step at a time.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Envision a domestic improvement. Indulge crazy ideas and suggestions. Listen to experts and designers. Align on the perfect solution with family and begin.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — An unexpected plot twist pulls you deeper into a fascinating story. One brilliant idea leads to another. Harness creative inspiration and express your own view.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Tap silver. A lucky break provides a cash flow surge. Ride a profitable wave. Dreamy outcomes are available. Give thanks and pay it forward.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — A dream appears within reach. Use your persuasive charms to advance. You’re especially lucky. Ask for what you want. Smile for the cameras.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Things are coming together. Slow to review plans before launching. You may have options you didn’t notice before. Imagine a dream come true.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity for a team project. Fortune favors bold initiatives. A shared dream lies within reach. Teamwork wins a prize.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Someone important is paying attention to the good work you’ve been doing. Push to advance a professional goal and doors open. Your status is rising.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Expand your perspective for a different take. Roadblocks disappear and the way ahead seems clear. Research options and potential. Explore and investigate.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Keep cash flowing in a positive direction. Collaborate to grow a joint venture. You’re building for the future. Contribute your piece of the puzzle.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Negotiate with your partner to refine the plan. Share creative ideas, resources, encouragement and potential solutions. Follow through on what you said you’d do.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Get hopping! Your work is in demand. Delegate what you can. Prioritize health and vitality. Don’t overdo things. Moderate consumption and speed. Prepare for excellence.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Let your heart lead you. Take a spontaneous opportunity for fun and romance. Dreamy possibilities tempt. Express your love, passion and affection. Get creative.

Notable birthdays: Former ABC News correspondent Sam Donaldson is 88. Musician Flaco Jimenez is 83. Actor Tricia O’Neil is 77. Actor Mark Metcalf is 76. Rock singer-musician Mark Stein (Vanilla Fudge) is 75. Singer Bobby McFerrin is 72. Movie director Jerry Zucker is 72. Singer Cheryl Lynn is 71. Actor Susan Richardson is 70. Recording executive Jimmy Iovine is 69. Singer Nina Hagen is 67. Country singer Jimmy Fortune (The Statler Brothers) is 67. Actor Elias Koteas is 61. Actor-director Peter Berg is 60. Singer Mary Gauthier is 60. Actor Jeffrey Nordling is 60. Actor Alex Kingston is 59. Actor Wallace Langham is 57. Former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., D-Ill., is 57. Actor John Barrowman is 55. Singer Lisa Loeb is 54. Neo-soul musician Al Gamble (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 53. Singer Pete Droge is 53. Actor Terrence Howard is 53. Rock musician Rami Jaffee is 53. Actor Johnny Knoxville is 51.

