Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, June 5

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — The Sagittarius Eclipse illuminates social changes. Begin a new six-month community phase. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings. Collaborate for common cause with teamwork.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Adapt to professional changes. A new professional phase dawns. This Full Moon Eclipse sparks a career shift. Focus toward current passions. Discover opportunities.

Thought for Today: “What is objectionable, what is dangerous, about extremists is not that they are extreme, but that they are intolerant. The evil is not what they say about their cause, but what they say about their opponents.” — Robert F. Kennedy, U.S. senator (1925-1968).

Notable birthdays: Actor-singer Bill Hayes is 95. Broadcast journalist Bill Moyers is 86. Former Canadian Prime Minister Joe Clark is 81. Author Dame Margaret Drabble is 81. Country singer Don Reid (The Statler Brothers) is 75. Rock musician Freddie Stone (AKA Freddie Stewart) (Sly and the Family Stone) is 73. Rock singer Laurie Anderson is 73. Country singer Gail Davies is 72. Author Ken Follett is 71. Financial guru Suze Orman is 69. Rock musician Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden) is 68. Jazz musician Peter Erskine is 66. Jazz musician Kenny G is 64. Rock singer Richard Butler (Psychedelic Furs) is 64. Actress Beth Hall is 62. Actor Jeff Garlin is 58. Actress Karen Sillas is 57. Actor Ron Livingston is 53. Singer Brian McKnight is 51. Rock musician Claus Norreen (Aqua) is 50. Actor Mark Wahlberg is 49. Actor Chad Allen is 46. Rock musician P-Nut (311) is 46. Actress Navi Rawat is 43. Actress Liza Weil is 43. Rock musician Pete Wentz (Fall Out Boy) is 41. Rock musician Seb Lefebvre (Simple Plan) is 39. Actress Chelsey Crisp is 37. Actress Amanda Crew is 34. Electronic musician Harrison Mills (Odesza) is 31. Musician/songwriter/producer DJ Mustard is 30. Actress Sophie Lowe is 30. Actor Hank Greenspan is ten.

