Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, June 25

Today’s Birthday (06/25/21). Together, grow shared finances this year. Steady collaborative efforts yield valuable fruit. Enjoying privacy and peace this summer inspires solutions to autumn’s social challenges. Fresh health and vitality motivate your work next winter, before your team wins a prize. Build and grow your enterprise.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Faith can seem missing, with Neptune retrograde over the next five months. Practice compassion, especially with yourself. Connect with a sense of purpose.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Reminisce with teammates. Reconnect with old friends. Illusions can cloud your view. Let go of expectations. A reflective social phase colors five months, with Neptune retrograde.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Reaffirm bonds, with Neptune retrograde for five months. Enjoy nostalgia and sweet memories with your partner. Review and revise long-term financial goals. Renew collaborative efforts.