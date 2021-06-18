Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, June 18

Today’s Birthday (06/18/21). Expand boundaries this year. Develop satisfying results through steady, disciplined investigation. Summer brings personal joys, leading into a contemplative, reflective and adaptive autumn. Share love, friendship and deepened partnership this winter, before making a heart and spirit connection next spring. Study and explore fascinating possibilities.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Coordinate with your partner. Ponder your upcoming action. Avoid travel or arguments. Harmony could require effort. Keep an open mind and flexible attitude.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on your physical moves. You can see what wasn’t working. Adjust and refine techniques. Slow to avoid accidents or pitfalls. Proceed with caution.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Relax and release expectations. Things may not go as planned. Save money and trouble by keeping things simple. Enjoy family. Make a fun mess.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Handle domestic chores, repairs and arts. Sometimes making a mess is required to fulfill your design or vision. Don’t stir up jealousies. Listen to recommendations.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Wait to see what develops. Don’t share or spread gossip or rumors. Research the back story. Reserve judgment. You see what’s missing. Consider structural elements.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on income generation. Schedule carefully. Avoid financial risks or speculation. Revise the budget to cover temporary shortages. Hunt for resources and find them.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You know your own flaws and deficiencies. Focus on your talents, skills and strengths. Restore your word where it’s broken. Treat yourself and others with compassion.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Get imaginative. Set a peaceful, private scene for a productive mess. Don’t spend if you don’t have to. Reorganize and refine plans and structures.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — You’d like to share what you’re learning with friends. Work could interfere with socializing. Restraint serves you well. Schedule connections for later. Listen.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Professional challenges could require a complete shift in thinking. Postpone a decision if unsure. Avoid assumptions or preconceptions. Look at the situation from another view.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — You may feel as if your exploration is going nowhere. It’s OK. Don’t make assumptions. Cultivate leadership. Be gentle with yourself and others.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate respectfully despite confusion or chaos. Manage shared finances for short-term needs. Every little bit counts. Clean messes right away. Show appreciation for helpers.
Notable birthdays: Former Sen. Jay Rockefeller, D-W.Va., is 84. Sir Paul McCartney is 79. Actor Constance McCashin is 74. Actor Linda Thorson is 74. Former Sen. Mike Johanns, R-Neb., is 71. Actor Isabella Rossellini is 69. Actor Carol Kane is 69. Actor Brian Benben is 65. Actor Andrea Evans is 64. Rock singer Alison Moyet is 60. Rock musician Dizzy Reed (Guns N’ Roses) is 58. Figure skater Kurt Browning is 55. Country singer-musician Tim Hunt is 54. R&B singer Nathan Morris (Boyz II Men) is 50. Actor Mara Hobel is 50. Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne is 48. Rapper Silkk the Shocker is 46. Actor Alana de la Garza is 45. Country singer Blake Shelton is 45. Rock musician Steven Chen (Airborne Toxic Event) is 43. Actor David Giuntoli is 41.