Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, June 11

Today’s Birthday (06/11/21). Explore and discover treasure this year. Persistent effort and investigation reap rewards. Step into the spotlight this summer, before a restful, more introverted autumn. Creative collaboration energizes your winter, inspiring deeper springtime connection with purposeful possibilities. Unveil valuable solutions through research and study.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — For about six weeks, with Mars in Leo, you’re especially passionate. Artistic efforts flower. Advance fun and romance. Find creative ways to go play.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Improve your living conditions. Energize domestic renovations over six weeks, with Mars in Leo. Put your back into it! Physical effort gets wonderful results.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Research, write and express yourself. Get the whole story with Mars in Leo for six weeks. Dig into a fascinating subject. Productivity and communications surge.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You’ve got this. Your actions get profitable with Mars in Leo. Energize your work and crank up the cash flow over the next six weeks.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — With Mars in your sign, you’re especially strong and confident over about six weeks. Take action on personal goals and dreams. Develop your leadership.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Clean closets, garages and attics, with Mars in Leo. Declutter and clear the past from your spaces. Exercise and meditate. Plan your upcoming actions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork lightens the heaviest burdens over six weeks, with Mars in Leo. Share the load and get farther. Together, anything is possible.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Pour energy into achieving professional goals, and rising status is possible. Advance your career boldly, with Mars in Leo over the next six weeks.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — With Mars in Leo, activate an exploration over six weeks. Investigate, study and satiate your curiosity. Solve a puzzle. Go directly to the source.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Conditions favor lucrative gains. Take action to advance financial plans over the next six weeks, with Mars in Leo. Revise budgets. Coordinate moves.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Work together and get farther over six weeks, with Mars in Leo. Lean on each other. Provide support and stability. Put energy into shared goals.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Healthy practices and routines build strength and endurance. Your physical performance seems energized, with Mars in Leo. Productivity sparks naturally. Actions get results.
Notable birthdays: Former U.S. Rep. Charles B. Rangel, D-N.Y., is 91. Comedian Johnny Brown is 84. International Motorsports Hall of Famer Jackie Stewart is 82. Singer Joey Dee is 81. Actor Roscoe Orman is 77. Actor Adrienne Barbeau is 76. Rock musician Frank Beard (ZZ Top) is 72. Animal rights activist Ingrid Newkirk is 72. Singer Graham Russell (Air Supply) is 71. Rock singer Donnie Van Zant is 69. Actor Peter Bergman is 68. Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana is 65. Actor Hugh Laurie is 62. TV personality Mehmet Oz, M.D., is 61. Singer Gioia Bruno (Expose) is 58. Rock musician Dan Lavery (Tonic) is 55. Country singer-songwriter Bruce Robison is 55. Actor Clare Carey is 54. Actor Peter Dinklage is 52. Actor Lenny Jacobson is 47. Actor Joshua Jackson is 43. Americana musician Gabe Witcher (Punch Brothers) is 43. Actor Shia LaBeouf is 35.