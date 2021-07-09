Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, July 9

Today’s Birthday (07/09/21). Collaboration gets lucrative this year. Discipline, consistency and coordination build your shared fortunes. Summer revelations lead to resolution of a social challenge this autumn. Getting into peak physical performance this winter energizes group victories next spring. Grow a powerful team for common gain.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Realize a domestic vision. Make long-desired upgrades, with the New Moon in Cancer. Get creative to improve the beauty and functionality of your home.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs spark in conversation under the Cancer New Moon in Cancer. Invite participation. Creative projects reach new heights. Express, share and connect.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Begin a lucrative two-week New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in a healthy harvest.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Go for personal dreams. Expand your talents, capacities and skills, with the New Moon in your sign. Savor growth and development. Shine your light.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of the Cancer New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week philosophical, imaginative and spiritual phase.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This New Moon phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Professional opportunities illuminate this Cancer New Moon. Develop projects from idea to reality. Innovate and create exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Study with masters. A two-week phase favoring educational exploration sprouts under this New Moon. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch profitable initiatives together. Support each other.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborations flower. Partnership blossoms under this Cancer New Moon. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots over the next few weeks. Begin another chapter together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Your physical moves seem energized. This New Moon sparks several weeks of growing health and strength. Practice makes perfect. Put your heart into your actions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy yourself. This New Moon initiates a family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.
Notable birthdays: Actor-singer Ed Ames is 94. Former Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld is 89. Actor Richard Roundtree is 79. Singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew (The Crystals) is 76. Author Dean Koontz is 76. Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson is 74. Actor Chris Cooper is 70. TV personality John Tesh is 69. Country singer David Ball is 68. Business executive/TV personality Kevin O’Leary (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 67. R&B singer Debbie Sledge (Sister Sledge) is 67. Actor Jimmy Smits is 66. Actor Tom Hanks is 65. Singer Marc Almond is 64. Actor Kelly McGillis is 64.
Rock singer Jim Kerr (Simple Minds) is 62. Actor-rock singer Courtney Love is 57. Rock musician Frank Bello (Anthrax) is 56. Actor David O’Hara is 56. Actor Pamela Adlon is 55.