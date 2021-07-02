Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, July 2

Today’s Birthday (07/02/21). Grow shared financial ventures this year. Consistent coordination leads to satisfying gain. Making a spiritual connection this summer inspires compassion and support with autumn’s social changes. Your health and physical performance energize the winter, before team victories next spring. Invest and contribute for the future.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Get into personal passion projects. An intensely creative moment flows naturally. Get expert advice. Consider actions, including impacts, potential and consequences, before making them.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Plan and organize. Your imagination runs wild, given a peaceful moment. Refine your statement before publishing. Polish the details. Savor a natural connection.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider team possibilities. Powerful negotiations convince others. Prepare what you want to say. Stay practical, despite elaborate ideas. Connect with friends for shared gain.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication supports a professional project. Get feedback on ideas before committing. Listen to other views, consider your own, and choose freely. You’ve got this.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Exploration reveals new connections. Do the background reading for a deeper take. Discover hidden sides of your own neighborhood. Widen your perspective. Look around.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Coordinate short-term financial objectives with your partner. You can get what’s needed. Focus on practical basics, and work together. Go for simplicity and ease.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect the dots together. Work out a puzzle. Both teach and learn from your partner. Extra eyes can catch mistakes. Talk things over.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Discuss physical performance for insights on improvement. Learn from coaches, mentors and experienced friends. Try new methods, techniques and ideas. Prioritize health and vitality.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with someone you love. Take it easy and go for the easy route. Avoid confrontation or controversy. Cook up some fine romance.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on short-term domestic objectives. Handle chores and housework. Clear clutter and organize. Savor tranquility. Cook favorite recipes. Share delicious relaxation with family.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Another brilliant idea carries you off. Follow your imagination where it leads. Creativity and curiosity fuse to produce unexpected results. Write and take notes.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Keep producing lucrative results to meet short-term financial objectives. Dig for resources and find them. Communicate with your networks for valuable leads and clues.
Notable birthdays: Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos is 92. Jazz musician Ahmad Jamal is 91. Actor Robert Ito is 90. Actor Polly Holliday is 84. Racing Hall of Famer Richard Petty is 84. Former White House chief of staff and former New Hampshire governor John H. Sununu is 82. Former Mexican President Vicente Fox is 79. Writer-director-comedian Larry David is 74. Luci Baines Johnson, daughter of President Lyndon B. Johnson, is 74. Actor Saul Rubinek is 73. Rock musician Roy Bittan (Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band) is 72. Actor Wendy Schaal is 67. Actor-model Jerry Hall is 65. Actor Jimmy McNichol is 60. Country singer Guy Penrod is 58. Rock musician Dave Parsons (Bush) is 56. Actor Yancy Butler is 51.