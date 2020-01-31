Today’s Birthday (01/31/20). Celebrate and collaborate with friends this year. Craft detailed plans, dreams and visions. Creative inspiration flourishes this winter as you resolve a physical challenge. Summer brings a change in strategy for a collaborative effort and an energizing rise in health and vitality. Teamwork produces satisfying victories.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — An intensely creative moment flowers naturally. Pamper yourself with personal time. Process recent changes and adapt to current realities. Express your artistic view.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Enjoy blissful peace and quiet. Don’t try to force a locked door. Wait for better conditions. Consider a puzzle to discover hidden solutions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Stay in communication with your team despite a barrier or challenge. Collaborate to save resources. Provide motivation and encouragement. Cheer with all your heart.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A professional prize still lies within reach, although the test could seem difficult. Research and communicate with your support networks to find solutions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow to adapt to changing travel conditions. Stay in communication to find what you need as you go. Discover solutions through networking. Take it easy.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Resolve a shared financial challenge with communication. Don’t let it destroy your domestic tranquility. Postpone expensive moves. Slow and easy does it.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Stay connected with your partner despite an unforeseen obstacle. Keep your patience and wait until asked for your opinion. Support each other with steady communication.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Your energies could feel stretched thin. It’s OK to say no or postpone things. Guard your physical wellness with healthy foods, exercise and rest.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Support a loved one through a challenge. Communication can unlock doors. Listen, especially. Relax and wait for developments. Prioritize having fun with beloved people.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Domestic matters require attention. Maintain patience and humor. Make repairs and upgrades. Research for best options. Listen to family considerations. Align on the best solution.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A misunderstanding could get awkward. Calmly clarify without losing your cool. Adapt to changing circumstances with grace and patience. Edit your comments before submitting.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Focus attention to navigate a financial barrier or delay. Stay frugal and keep it simple. Take time to resolve miscommunications immediately. Maintain a positive outlook.
Thought for Today: “Happiness is not having what you want, but wanting what you have.” — Rabbi Hyman Judah Schachtel, American theologian, author and educator (1907-1990).
Notable birthdays: Composer Philip Glass is 83. Former Interior Secretary James Watt is 82. Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, the former queen regent, is 82. Actor Stuart Margolin is 80. Actress Jessica Walter is 79. Former U.S. Rep. Dick Gephardt, D-Mo., is 79. Blues singer-musician Charlie Musselwhite is 76. Actor Glynn Turman is 73. Baseball Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan is 73. Actor Jonathan Banks is 73. Singer-musician Harry Wayne Casey (KC and the Sunshine Band) is 69. Rock singer Johnny Rotten is 64. Actress Kelly Lynch is 61. Actor Anthony LaPaglia is 61. Singer-musician Lloyd Cole is 59. Actress Paulette Braxton is 55. Rock musician Al Jaworski (Jesus Jones) is 54. Actress Minnie Driver is 50. Actress Portia de Rossi is 47. Actor-comedian Bobby Moynihan is 43. Actress Kerry Washington is 43. Bluegrass singer-musician Becky Buller is 41. Singer Justin Timberlake is 39. Actor Tyler Ritter is 35. Country singer Tyler Hubbard (Florida Georgia Line) is 33. Folk-rock singer-musician Marcus Mumford (Mumford and Sons) is 33. Actor Joel Courtney is 24.
