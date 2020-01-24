Today’s Birthday (01/24/20). Together, you’re unbeatable this year. Plan routines for steady progress to realize your vision. A spiritual awakening this winter supports you to surmount a physical obstacle. Resolve a team puzzle next summer, before you reach a peak in your physical performance. Share and celebrate with friends.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take a group endeavor to new heights. Breakthroughs with friends, social networks and community provide cause for celebration under the New Moon in Aquarius.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities shine under this Aquarius New Moon. Accept new responsibilities as you prepare. Develop a project from an idea to reality. Innovate and create.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Study with a master. Education, travels and exploration sprout under this New Moon. Consider different views and perspectives. Reach out for a long-distance connection.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Find creative ways to grow your family’s nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative with your team.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new chapter together. Partnership blossoms under this New Moon. Support each other through changes or transformations. Collaborations flower beautifully with nurturing.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your physical moves seem energized. This New Moon sparks growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice for strong performance.
You have free articles remaining.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — This New Moon in Aquarius sparks a two-week family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Wrap your love around home and family. A new domestic phase arises with this Aquarian New Moon. Tend your garden for flowering results.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this New Moon in Aquarius. Reach out for a powerful connection. Share gratitude, respect and appreciation.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Use creative communications for sales and marketing under this New Moon in Aquarius. A financial breakthrough opens new possibilities. Begin a lucrative phase.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — A new personal phase dawns with this New Moon in your sign. Take charge. Take your talents, capacities and skills to new levels.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle under this New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Practice benefits a philosophical, spiritual and mindful phase. Make long-term plans.
Thought for Today: “I think of a hero as someone who understands the degree of responsibility that comes with his freedom.” — Bob Dylan.
Notable birthdays: Cajun musician Doug Kershaw is 84. Singer-songwriter Ray Stevens is 81. Singer-songwriter Neil Diamond is 79. Singer Aaron Neville is 79. Actor Michael Ontkean is 74. Actor Daniel Auteuil is 70. Country singer-songwriter Becky Hobbs is 70. Comedian Yakov Smirnoff is 69. South Korean President Moon Jae-in is 67. Actor William Allen Young is 66. Bandleader-musician Jools Holland is 62. Actress Nastassja Kinski is 59. Rhythm-and-blues singer Theo Peoples is 59. Country musician Keech Rainwater (Lonestar) is 57. Comedian Phil LaMarr is 53. Olympic gold medal gymnast Mary Lou Retton is 52. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sleepy Brown (Society of Soul) is 50. Actor Matthew Lillard is 50. Actress Merrilee McCommas is 49. Blues/rock singer Beth Hart is 48. Actor Ed Helms is 46. Actor Mark Hildreth is 42. Actress Christina Moses is 42. Actress Tatyana Ali is 41. Rock musician Mitchell Marlow (Filter) is 41. Actress Carrie Coon is 39. Actor Daveed Diggs is 38. Actor Justin Baldoni is 36. Actress Mischa Barton is 34.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.