Today’s Birthday (01/17/20). Thoughtful planning and organization provide results this year. Consistent, dedicated action can realize dreams. Attain personal wins this winter before resolving a partnership challenge. Adapt to changing plans next summer before you and a partner reach new levels of collaboration and romance. Share an inspiring vision.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practical priorities with family finances. Decrease obligations and consumption. Turned unused lights off. Review resources for painless ways to save.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — You can see what wasn’t working. Slowly untangle things. Practice gentle kindness, especially with your partner. Handle practical priorities. Keep your promises.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Don’t get distracted by idle talk; steady, consistent action gets results. Practice your moves. Strengthen your performance through a mastery of basic elements.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize family rest and recreation. Put your money where your mouth is. Action gets you farther than talk. Have fun with someone sweet.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — The gentle approach works best at home with family. Misunderstandings could trip you up. Take time to untangle different interpretations. Keep a sense of humor.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — When words seem twisted, get out for some fresh air. Meditate on a response. Avoid immediate reactions. Let go of preconceptions or assumptions. Clarify.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on funding. Despite setbacks or delays, that money should arrive. Keep your deadlines, agreements and patience. Review work and edit with care.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Dress for the part you want. Words could fail you. Transportation delays or misunderstandings could frustrate your plans. It all works out. Show up.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Wait to launch your plans. Stay sensitive to the unspoken undercurrent. You won’t need to defer gratification forever. Give away old stuff you no longer need.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Your friends are your inspiration. Unexpected words could disrupt or delay advancement of a group project. Keep your promises and deadlines and avoid miscommunication.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — You can figure out a professional puzzle. Old assumptions get challenged. Experiment and test your theories without great expense. Get an outside view.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Strike out with an adventurous heart. Clarify misunderstandings. Delays or traffic could disrupt the flow. Explore and feel the wind on your face.
Thought for Today: “The only thing wrong with immortality is that it tends to go on forever.” — Herb Caen, American newspaper columnist (1916-1997).
Notable birthdays: Actress Betty White is 98. Former FCC chairman Newton N. Minow is 94. Actor James Earl Jones is 89. Talk show host Maury Povich is 81. Pop singer Chris Montez is 78. Rhythm-and-blues singer William Hart (The Delfonics) is 75. Actress Joanna David is 73. Actress Jane Elliot is 73. Rock musician Mick Taylor is 72. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sheila Hutchinson (The Emotions) is 67. Singer Steve Earle is 65. Singer Paul Young is 64. Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 63. Singer Susanna Hoffs (The Bangles) is 61. Movie director-screenwriter Brian Helgeland is 59. Actor-comedian Jim Carrey is 58. Actor Denis O’Hare is 58. Former first lady Michelle Obama is 56. Actor Joshua Malina is 54. Singer Shabba Ranks is 54. Rock musician Jon Wysocki is 52. Actor Naveen Andrews is 51. Electronic music DJ Tiesto is 51. Rapper Kid Rock is 49. Actor Freddy Rodriguez is 45. Actor-writer Leigh Whannel is 43. Actress-singer Zooey Deschanel is 40. Dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy (TV: “Dancing with the Stars”) is 40. Singer Ray J is 39. Actor Diogo Morgado is 39. Country singer Amanda Wilkinson is 38. Former NBA player Dwyane Wade is 38. Actor Ryan Gage is 37. DJ-singer Calvin Harris is 36. Folk-rock musician Jeremiah Fraites is 34. Actor Jonathan Keltz is 32. Actress Kelly Marie Tran (Film: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) is 31. Actress Kathrine Herzer is 23.
