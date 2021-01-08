Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Jan. 8

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home centers you. For three weeks, with Aquarius Mercury and Capricorn Venus, collaborate closely with your partner. Health, wellness and fitness take the front seat. Support each other.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Communicate and connect. Over three weeks, health, love and family take priority. Learn new games, skills and programs. Practice hobbies, sports and passions. Creativity blossoms.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — For the next three weeks, with both Mercury and Venus changing signs, domestic harmony is top priority. Manage projects that benefit your family. Upgrade household technology.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Harness energy, power and confidence. You’re especially creative and brilliant at home for the next three weeks. Settle into a cozy room to write your masterpiece.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Make creative plans. Write, publish and broadcast. There’s money to be made over the next three weeks. Organize and plot. Communications get lucrative.