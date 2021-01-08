Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Jan. 8

Today’s Birthday (01/08/21). Strike new profits this year. Apply dedicated efforts to haul in a lucrative prize. Peaceful solitude this winter allows for creative thinking. Change directions next summer, toward a breakthrough in health, fitness and work. Realize a long-held dream next winter. Save, invest and build financial strength.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Promote joint ventures. Group communications pay, with Mercury entering Aquarius and Venus entering Capricorn, each for three weeks. Coordinate team actions for shared gain.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate. Step into professional leadership over three weeks. Patience with tests and challenges earns long-term reward. Communication and education benefit your career (and wallet).
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health and well-being. Over three weeks, with Aquarius Mercury and Capricorn Venus, you’re good at finding clever and profitable solutions. Study, research and discuss.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on love. Brainstorm and collaborate for shared gain over three weeks. Listen and learn from masters and experts. Negotiate and compromise. Share rewards.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home centers you. For three weeks, with Aquarius Mercury and Capricorn Venus, collaborate closely with your partner. Health, wellness and fitness take the front seat. Support each other.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Communicate and connect. Over three weeks, health, love and family take priority. Learn new games, skills and programs. Practice hobbies, sports and passions. Creativity blossoms.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — For the next three weeks, with both Mercury and Venus changing signs, domestic harmony is top priority. Manage projects that benefit your family. Upgrade household technology.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Harness energy, power and confidence. You’re especially creative and brilliant at home for the next three weeks. Settle into a cozy room to write your masterpiece.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Make creative plans. Write, publish and broadcast. There’s money to be made over the next three weeks. Organize and plot. Communications get lucrative.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Profit from creative projects over three weeks with Mercury in your sign and Venus in Capricorn. Tell your story. You’re especially charming and persuasive.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 5 — Take care of business. Your dreams are trying to tell you something. Take notes. Envision personal possibilities. Peaceful privacy beckons for three weeks.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re learning new tricks. Begin a three-week phase of both private isolation and thriving team and group collaboration, with Aquarius Mercury and Capricorn Venus.
Notable birthdays: Actor-comedian Larry Storch is 98. Former CBS newsman Charles Osgood is 88. Singer Shirley Bassey is 84. Game show host Bob Eubanks is 83. Country-gospel singer Cristy Lane is 81. Rhythm-and-blues singer Anthony Gourdine (Little Anthony and the Imperials) is 80. Actor Yvette Mimieux is 79. Singer Juanita Cowart Motley (The Marvelettes) is 77. Actor Kathleen Noone is 76. Rock musician Robby Krieger (The Doors) is 75. Movie director John McTiernan is 70.
Actor Harriet Sansom Harris is 66. Actor Ron Cephas Jones is 64. Singer-songwriter Ron Sexsmith is 57. Actor Michelle Forbes is 56. Actor Maria Pitillo is 55. Rock musician Jeff Abercrombie (Fuel) is 52. Actor Ami Dolenz is 52. Reggae singer Sean Paul is 48. Actor Donnell Turner is 48. Country singer Tift Merritt is 46. Actor-rock singer Jenny Lewis is 45. Actor Amber Benson is 44. Actor Scott Whyte is 43. Singer-songwriter Erin McCarley is 42. Actor Sarah Polley is 42. Actor Rachel Nichols is 41. Actor Gaby Hoffman is 39. Rock musician Disashi Lumumbo-Kasongo (Gym Class Heroes) is 38. Actor Cynthia Erivo is 34. Actor Freddie Stroma is 34.