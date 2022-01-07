Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Jan. 7

Today’s Birthday (01/07/22). Take advantage of this lucrative year to replenish resources. Consistency and disciplined practices build financial strength. Winter visions, plans and dreams inspire springtime fun, creativity and romance. Support your team with changes next summer, before social fun surges next autumn. Make valuable connections.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re getting stronger. A personal project energizes you. An intensely creative moment flowers naturally. Feed your own passion by paying attention to it.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Settle into a peaceful, private spot. Creativity sparks in the shower. It’s emotion versus reason. You can solve a puzzle. Refine for the perfect plan.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork grows and develops in communication. Share what you’re learning. Listen and contribute. Collaboration can make what was “impossible” seem easy. Encourage participation.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Professional priorities advance with coordination and collaboration. Make decisions, sign contracts and determine the way forward. Prepare deliverables. Productivity comes easily.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Enlarge your horizons. Follow a fascinating thread that leads to unexplored frontiers. Study and research potential solutions. Get engaged in an interesting puzzle.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration and coordination get lucrative. Rake in shared profits. Share the load with your partner. Together, you’re a powerful team. Discuss the possibilities.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strategize about shared priorities with your partner. Communicate and collaborate. Keep your bargains and agreements. Show up for each other. Listen with your heart.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus on physical performance. Practice to grow stronger. Nurture your health and vitality. The excellent work you’ve been doing reflects you well.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Put your words and energy where your heart is. Connect with a sense of passion, purpose and inspiration. Practice arts and skills. Enjoy beloved people.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Work from home? Domestic surroundings suit you fine. Home keeps you centered and grounded. Family, kids and pets provide love and connection.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Get creative with an intellectual puzzle. There are multiple solutions. Expand your perspective. Write your views and thoughts. Refine, edit and sort your notes.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Monitor accounts and maintain positive cash flow. Your ideas are attracting attention. Refine your elevator speech or the pitch for your great idea.

Notable birthdays: Magazine publisher Jann Wenner is 76. Singer Kenny Loggins is 74. Singer-songwriter Marshall Chapman is 73. Actor Erin Gray is 72. Actor Sammo Hung is 70. Actor Jodi Long is 68. Actor David Caruso is 66. Talk show host Katie Couric is 65. Country singer David Lee Murphy is 63. Rock musician Kathy Valentine is 63. Actor David Marciano is 62. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., is 61. Actor Hallie Todd is 60. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is 59. Actor Nicolas Cage is 58. Singer-songwriter John Ondrasik (Five for Fighting) is 57. Actor Rex Lee is 53. Actor Doug E. Doug is 52. Actor Kevin Rahm is 51. Actor Jeremy Renner is 51. Country singer-musician John Rich is 48. Actor Reggie Austin is 43. Singer-rapper Aloe Blacc is 43. Actor Lauren Cohan is 40. Actor Brett Dalton is 39. Actor Robert Ri’chard is 39.

