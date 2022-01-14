Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Jan. 14

Today’s Birthday (01/14/22). Enjoy the Midas touch this year. Generate gold with steady, disciplined action. Winter dreams and visions inspire new love, delight and fun this spring. Weather summer transitions with friends and groups before a team victory lights up next autumn. Nurture, grow and conserve resources.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Team practice makes perfect, with Mercury Retrograde over three weeks. Have patience and humor with communication snafus or delays. Nurture old friends and connections.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Review professional data closely, with Aquarius Mercury Retrograde over three weeks. Misunderstandings could cause delays. Guard against communication breakdowns. Backup hard drives and archives.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Make educational plans and itineraries for later travel, with Mercury stationing Retrograde. Communicate carefully over the next three weeks. Keep confidences and secrets. Review research.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Check financial data, with Mercury Retrograde over the next three weeks. Pay bills. Secure what you’ve gained. Review statements and account activity for errors.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Revise shared goals. Misunderstandings with your partner can spark easily, with Mercury Retrograde for three weeks. Support each other through breakdowns. Share patience and humor.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Slow down to finish faster. Delays, misunderstandings or mistakes could frustrate your work and health over three weeks, with Mercury Retrograde. Keep equipment repaired.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Romantic overtures could backfire over the next three weeks, with Mercury Retrograde. Clarify misunderstandings right away. Find your sense of humor, and reconnect.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Clean, sort and organize at home, with Aquarius Mercury stationing Retrograde. Protect photos, heirlooms and possessions. Make repairs. Backup files. Review potential upgrades.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Take extra care with communications over the next three weeks. Clarify misunderstandings immediately, with Mercury Retrograde. Launch creative projects later. Plan and prepare now.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Monitor cash flow closely. Allow extra time for travel, transport, shipping, invoices and collections, with Mercury Retrograde over three weeks. Review financial statements.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Upgrade your personal brand, with Mercury Retrograde in your sign. Determine what works and doesn’t. Reaffirm commitments. Review your message, style and presentation.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Home comforts soothe. Lay low, with Mercury Retrograde. Avoid misunderstandings. Set backup plans in case of delays or breakdowns. Revise and review. Rest and recuperate.

Notable birthdays: Blues singer Clarence Carter is 86. Singer Jack Jones is 84. Actor Faye Dunaway is 81. Actor Holland Taylor is 79. Actor Carl Weathers is 74. Singer-producer T-Bone Burnett is 74. Movie writer-director Lawrence Kasdan is 73. Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Maureen Dowd is 70. Rock singer Geoff Tate (Queensryche) is 63. Movie writer-director Steven Soderbergh is 59. Actor Mark Addy is 58. Former Fox News Channel anchorman Shepard Smith is 58. Actor/producer Dan Schneider is 58. Rapper Slick Rick is 57. Actor Emily Watson is 55. Actor-comedian Tom Rhodes is 55. Rock musician Zakk Wylde is 55. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 54. Actor Jason Bateman is 53.

