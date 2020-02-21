Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Feb. 21

Today’s Birthday (02/21/20). Realize professional dreams this year. Group efforts win incredible results with consistent coordination. Team breakthroughs this winter help you navigate a romantic obstacle and an industry-wide shift before passions ignite. Overcome a household challenge next winter, before new professional doors open. Love inspires.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Make use of a team advantage. Watch for an opportunity and run with it. A lovely prize is within view. Advance through community connections.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your work is making a good impression on someone important. Polish and prepare. Social connections benefit your venture. Share the latest and network.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Get out and go when conditions are good. Tread lightly along the trail. Mix business and pleasure. Explore fresh terrain. Keep things simple.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Expect the unexpected, especially with shared finances. Provide motivation for powerful action. Present options and predictable outcomes. Make a lucrative decision together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You and your partner find a spontaneous opportunity to advance your collaboration. Listen to your heart. Give an extra push to make the deadline.
You have free articles remaining.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take a leap ahead. You’re energized. Practice physical routines and take them to the next level. Benefit from the work you’ve been doing.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially creative and charming. Enjoy the company of people you love, respect and admire. Discover a mutual enchantment and investigate further.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Apply your creative talents to come up with domestic solutions. Consider color and mood, texture and lighting, as you plan practical functional improvements.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Connect, network and share. Tactful communication allows for mutual support. Use your wits to solve a problem. Do the homework. Good news comes from afar.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — A lucrative opportunity is worth chasing, as long as your heart’s involved. Help bring a brilliant idea to light. Passion inspires sales and marketing.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Energize a personal ambition, dream or wish. What would it take? Look for a lucky break and find one. Make your move.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Choose private over public settings. Recharge in peaceful surroundings. Realizations, wonderings and epiphanies inspire. You can see the road to a dream realized.
Thought for Today: “There is nothing more horrifying than stupidity in action.” — Adlai E. Stevenson, American politician and diplomat (1900-1965).
Notable birthdays: Movie director Bob Rafelson is 87. Actor Gary Lockwood is 83. Actor-director Richard Beymer is 81. Actor Peter McEnery is 80. U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., is 80. Film/music company executive David Geffen is 77. Actress Tyne Daly is 74. Actor Anthony Daniels is 74. Tricia Nixon Cox is 74. Former Sen. Olympia J. Snowe, R-Maine, is 73. Rock musician Jerry Harrison (The Heads) is 71. Actress Christine Ebersole is 67. Actor William Petersen is 67. Actor Kelsey Grammer is 65. Country singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 62. Actor Kim Coates is 62. Actor Jack Coleman is 62. Actor Christopher Atkins is 59. Actor William Baldwin is 57. Rock musician Michael Ward is 53. Actress Aunjanue Ellis is 51. Blues musician Corey Harris is 51. Country singer Eric Heatherly is 50. Rock musician Eric Wilson is 50. Rock musician Tad Kinchla (Blues Traveler) is 47. Singer Rhiannon Giddens (Carolina Chocolate Drops) is 43. Actor Tituss Burgess is 41. Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt is 41. Comedian-actor Jordan Peele is 41. Actor Brendan Sexton III is 40. Singer Charlotte Church is 34. Actress Ashley Greene is 33. Actress Ellen Page is 33. Actor Corbin Bleu is 31. Actress Hayley Orrantia is 26. Actress Sophie Turner is 24.