Today’s Birthday (02/07/20). Expand and grow through community collaboration this year. Generate incredible results with steady participation, brainstorming and planning. Winter consideration and planning prepare you for a summer community transition, energizing your health and work. Navigate winter ice with someone beloved, empowered by a powerful team. Link arms.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially irresistible with Venus in your sign. Take action for matters of the heart this month. Beautify your surroundings, wardrobe and personal style.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy home comforts. With Venus in Aries this month, fantasies abound. Discover hidden beauty from the past. Keep confidences. Recharge through domestic pleasures.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially popular; take advantage. Get public and social over the next month, with Venus in Aries. Group collaborations thrive. Connect and share.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Profits are available. Assume authority this month, with Venus in Aries. Advance to new professional heights. Take on greater leadership for rising status and influence.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’ve got the power and confidence to get results. Discover value and beauty this month, with Venus in Aries. Make travel plans. Investigate a passion.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Plot your upcoming moves. An increase in your assets, income and wealth is possible this month, with Venus in Aries. Budget carefully. Coordinate team efforts.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance your shared objectives together. Collaborations and partnerships flourish over the next month, with Venus in Aries. Connect over what you love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Passion feeds your career. Practice for peak physical performance this month, with Venus in Aries. Discover fresh enthusiasm that energizes your work. Get your heart pumping.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially lucky in love this month, with Venus in Aries. Artistic efforts work in your favor. A powerful attraction pulls you toward someone beautiful.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Beautify your space. Your home can become your love nest over the next month, with Venus in Aries. Share domestic bliss with your family.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with your partner. Benefit through creative arts over the next month, with Venus in Aries. Write, publish and broadcast your message. Express your heart.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Practice for best physical performance. This month can get especially lucrative, with Venus in Aries. Rake in the bucks. Exercise, eat well and rest.
Thought for Today: “A day wasted on others is not wasted on one’s self.” — Charles Dickens (born this date in 1812, died 1870).
Notable birthdays: Author Gay Talese is 88. Former Sen. Herb Kohl, D-Wis., is 85. Reggae musician Brian Travers (UB40) is 61. Comedy writer Robert Smigel is 60. Actor James Spader is 60. Country singer Garth Brooks is 58. Rock musician David Bryan (Bon Jovi) is 58. Actor-comedian Eddie Izzard is 58. Actor-comedian Chris Rock is 55. Actor Jason Gedrick is 53. Actress Essence Atkins is 48. Rock singer-musician Wes Borland is 45.
Rock musician Tom Blankenship (My Morning Jacket) is 42. Actor Ashton Kutcher is 42. Actress Tina Majorino is 35. Actress Deborah Ann Woll is 35. NBA player Isaiah Thomas is 31. NHL center Steven Stamkos is 30.
