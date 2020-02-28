Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Feb. 28

Today’s Birthday (02/28/20). Your professional fortunes rise this year. Consistently shoulder your load for powerful teamwork. Fun with friends this winter inspires new summer directions with romance and career, for greater love, joy and passion. Family changes next winter motivate a peak career achievement. Listen to your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Have patience with financial obligations. Setbacks are part of the process. A friend can get through where you can’t. A long shot could pay off.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Somehow things work out. Intellect and intuition agree. A mess may lead to a personal improvement. Make a style upgrade. You’re growing stronger.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A brilliant insight arises from a tangled communication. Take action to realize a dream. Visualize winning. Schedule and plan the steps to take.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Friends can help you work around an obstacle. Your social status rises with shared participation. Take advantage of a creative and efficient solution.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Knowledge and expertise can benefit business prospects. Invest in a tech upgrade. Extend your area of influence. You’re gaining professional points with someone respected.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Make an overdue change that impacts your travel and educational schedule. Get creative to find new savings. Learn from experience. Expand your reach and influence.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work out a financial misunderstanding or mistake. A collaborative effort benefits from communication and clarification. Surmount a barrier and profit. Solve a problem together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate with your partner for favorable terms. Coordinate to get past a tight corner. Physical magnetism is part of the fun. Learn and teach.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Something you try doesn’t work. Don’t force anything. Slow for obstacles. You can solve a puzzle. Harness a surge of energy. Physical action gets results.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re energized by love. New facts dispel old fears. Brainstorm and share brilliant ideas. Someone attractive appreciates your special attention. Hold hands around a rough patch.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Clean up a mess at home for a positive domestic upgrade. Make a solid improvement. Intuition leads to insight. Harness an inspiring idea.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You can talk your way around an obstacle. Information arrives from a private source. Unusual ideas are welcome. Generate positive buzz for a creative project.
Thought for Today: “Three things in human life are important: the first is to be kind; the second is to be kind; and the third is to be kind.” — Henry James (1843-1916).
Notable birthdays: Architect Frank Gehry is 91. Actor Gavin MacLeod is 89. Singer Sam the Sham is 83. Actor-director-dancer Tommy Tune is 81. Hall of Fame auto racer Mario Andretti is 80. Actor Frank Bonner is 78. Actress Kelly Bishop is 76. Actress Stephanie Beacham is 73. Writer-director Mike Figgis is 72. Actress Mercedes Ruehl is 72. Actress Bernadette Peters is 72. Former Energy Secretary Steven Chu is 72. Actress Ilene Graff is 71. Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman is 67. Comedian Gilbert Gottfried is 65. Basketball Hall of Famer Adrian Dantley is 65. Actor John Turturro is 63. Rock singer Cindy Wilson is 63. Actress Rae Dawn Chong is 59. Actress Maxine Bahns is 51. Actor Robert Sean Leonard is 51. Rock singer Pat Monahan is 51. Author Daniel Handler (aka “Lemony Snicket”) is 50. Actress Tasha Smith is 49. Actor Rory Cochrane is 48. Actress Ali Larter is 44. Country singer Jason Aldean is 43. Actor Geoffrey Arend is 42. Actress Melanie Chandra (TV: “Code Black”) is 36. Actress Michelle Horn is 33. MLB relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman is 32. Actress True O’Brien is 26. Actress Madisen Beaty is 25. Actress Quinn Shephard is 25. Actor Bobb’e J. Thompson is 24.