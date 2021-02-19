Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Feb. 19

Today’s Birthday (02/19/21). Dreams come true this year. Envision, plan and coordinate with steady action. Connect with personal passions. Make a career change this spring, before summer fun with family. Saying something new this winter leads to a professional renaissance. Inspiration flows through intuition and introspection.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Edit public communications carefully or risk issuing corrections. Monitor news closely. Something you try doesn’t work. Review and revise. Adjust for changing conditions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Stay in action. Don’t try to force financial matters. Keep expenses low. Wait for developments. File applications and documents. Discipline and experience pay off.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Allow yourself time to adapt to recent changes. Take care of personal responsibilities before indulging in some self-care. Savor favorite flavors, passions and diversions.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Private productivity flourishes in peaceful settings. Adapt to unexpected circumstances. Revise plans and preparations. Complete and file old projects to clear space for what’s ahead.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Support your team through unscheduled changes. Clean messes and adapt to new directions. Gain strength from the past. Pull together for common gain.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Forge ahead despite professional or industrial changes. You can manage a test or challenge. Find hidden solutions. The work is behind the scenes.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Expand your territory. You’re longing for fresh vistas and open spaces. Proceed with caution and avoid risk. Investigate and explore within limitations. Study options.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize shared financial obligations and responsibilities. Keep things simple and low budget. Research possible purchases for best value. Stay on a practical road.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Two heads are better than one. Put yours together to find an idea around a challenge. Your partner has talents you lack. Share appreciation.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Pick up the pace to match demand for your work. Energize with exercise and healthy practices. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Step carefully.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Stay flexible. Distractions or obstacles could interrupt the fun. Old assumptions can get challenged. Stay sensitive to what others need. Prioritize love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Clean domestic messes. Plug a leak. Organize closets and cabinets. Less is more. Discover the comfort of familiar rituals. Savor simple home pleasures.
Notable birthdays: Singer Smokey Robinson is 81. Actor Carlin Glynn is 81. Former Sony Corp. Chairman Howard Stringer is 79. Singer Lou Christie is 78. Actor Michael Nader is 76. Rock musician Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath, Heaven and Hell) is 73. Actor Stephen Nichols is 70. Author Amy Tan is 69. Actor Jeff Daniels is 66. Rock singer-musician Dave Wakeling is 65. Talk show host Lorianne Crook is 64. Actor Ray Winstone is 64. Actor Leslie David Baker is 63. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is 62. Britain’s Prince Andrew is 61. Tennis Hall of Famer Hana Mandlikova is 59. Singer Seal is 58. Actor Jessica Tuck is 58. Country musician Ralph McCauley (Wild Horses) is 57.
Rock musician Jon Fishman (Phish) is 56. Actor Justine Bateman is 55. Actor Benicio Del Toro is 54. Actor Bellamy Young is 51. Rock musician Daniel Adair is 46. Pop singer-actor Haylie Duff is 36. Actor Arielle Kebbel is 36. Christian rock musician Seth Morrison (Skillet) is 33. Actor Luke Pasqualino is 31. Actor Victoria Justice is 28. Actor David Mazouz (TV: “Gotham”) is 20. Actor Millie Bobby Brown is 17.