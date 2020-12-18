Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Dec. 18

Today’s Birthday (12/18/20). Connect and communicate to grow this year. Dedicated actions lead to surging profits. Guard your energy. Dream and plan at home. Winter spotlights illuminate and inspire your work. Make a summer personal change, sparking a hot collaboration. Discover fresh victories next winter. Make valuable connections.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Others give you a boost. Share information, resources and useful tools. Creative projects take new life with more participation. Coordinate a powerful team collaboration.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Advance your career by leaps and bounds. Discuss how you’d like things to go. Coordinate and strategize moves. Professional action now gets results.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — The road ahead looks clear for now. Explore a wider area of your subject. Advance through careful and thorough planning. Communication channels are wide open.