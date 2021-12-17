Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, Dec. 17

Today’s Birthday (12/17/21). Communication opens doors this year. Regular routines build strong supports for excellence. Take charge for the results you want this winter, before a springtime physical energy boost. Take it easy through summer changes, recharging autumn inspiration, vision and purpose. Share about what you love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practical communications. Back up digital files to avoid glitches. Adapt your story around recent changes. Discipline with messaging pays off. Write your views.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Discover new income sources. Lay the foundations for new possibilities. Focus on practical priorities. Save more than you spend. Barter, trade and contribute your talents.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Make a personal change or improvement. Discover an integrity issue and address it. Keep or change your promises and agreements. Stay true to yourself.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Slow to consider options and revise plans. You recognize the value of the past. New possibilities tempt. Weigh the pros and cons. Consider carefully.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Contribute to team efforts without ruffling any feathers. Don’t stir up controversy or jealousies. Consider other opinions. Wait for developments. Patiently hold the line.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — A professional challenge could reveal new directions. Adapt to changes with your career or industry. Discover hidden opportunities. Make a positive shift.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Proceed with caution. News affects your decisions. Expect travel and traffic delays. Alter plans for greater ease. Study options and adapt to current conditions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Make inquiries rather than purchases. Research options. Avoid sensitivities with your partner or risk upset. Collaborate to generate positive cash flow into shared accounts.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Stay practical and receptive with your partner. Tempers could flare. Anticipate complications and provide options. Less interference is better. Patience is golden, forgiveness divine.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Reassess your physical performance. Don’t push past your own limitations or risk accident or injury. Nurture yourself with good food, rest and exercise.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Keep a flexible attitude. Distractions could interrupt your fun. Simplify expectations and reinforce basic elements. Adapt to recent changes. Listen to your heart.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Clean a mess at home. Tempers spark easily. Reduce friction points as you can. It’s amazing what you can do with soap and water.

Notable birthdays: Actor Armin Mueller-Stahl is 91. Pope Francis is 85. Singer-actor Tommy Steele is 85. Actor Bernard Hill is 77. Actor Ernie Hudson is 76. Comedian-actor Eugene Levy is 75. Actor Marilyn Hassett is 74. Actor Wes Studi is 74. Pop musician Jim Bonfanti (The Raspberries) is 73. Actor Joel Brooks is 72. Rock singer Paul Rodgers is 72. R&B singer Wanda Hutchinson Vaughn (The Emotions) is 70. Actor Bill Pullman is 68. Actor Barry Livingston is 68. Country singer Sharon White is 68. Producer-director-writer Peter Farrelly is 65. Rock musician Mike Mills (R.E.M.) is 63. Pop singer Sarah Dallin (Bananarama) is 60. Country singer Tracy Byrd is 55. Country musician Duane Propes is 55. Actor Laurie Holden is 52. DJ Homicide (Sugar Ray) is 51. Actor Sean Patrick Thomas is 51. Actor Claire Forlani is 50.

