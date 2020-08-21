Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Friday, August 21

Today’s Birthday (08/21/20). Health and work flower this year. Consistent practice builds strength, endurance and vitality. Shift professional objectives for new markets. Intuition, plans and visions percolate this summer, motivating an excellent performance. Social limitations this winter motivate creativity, artistry, games and romance. Express your love by your actions.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Accept and offer assistance through challenges. Harmony requires effort. Practice patience, especially with those closest to you. Try a philosophical outlook. Relax.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Focus on work and health. Adapt to changes and revise routines. Avoid controversy or arguments. Modify your practices. Energize with good food, rest and exercise.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Relax and rest. Have fun without taking unnecessary risks. Savor comforting activities. Walk near trees. Breathe deeply. Take things one day at a time.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Organize and reduce clutter. Make modifications to upgrade the functionality of your space. Avoid stirring up jealousies at home. Iron out household wrinkles.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Dig deep into a favorite subject. Catch up on reading. Balance news with poetry and music. Avoid stepping on any toes. Take a creative tack.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Review budgets to adapt to changes. Lock up credit cards to avoid unnecessary expense. Choose ease over toys. Take time out for fun and rest.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Carve out time for yourself. You’re growing stronger. Don’t try to force anything. Avoid controversy or hassle and indulge in some private pampering.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Hide into your cocoon. Don’t spend if you don’t need to. Resist impulsive moves and wait for developments. Sort and organize. Plot upcoming steps.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Restraint serves you well with a team challenge. Social limitations and obstacles abound. Write letters and share stories. Find new ways to connect for solutions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Career matters occupy your time. Focus to manage a professional challenge. Keep your tone respectful. Not everyone agrees with the plan. Optimism wins.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Have patience with technical difficulties, traffic or barriers to your investigation. Adapt to unexpected changes. Revise or postpone advancement. Learn new clues by studying.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Handle administrative tasks with shared accounts. Keep your deadlines and budget. Maintain an advantage by monitoring and adjusting carefully. Guard positive cash flow.
Notable birthdays: Actor-director Melvin Van Peebles is 88. Actor Clarence Williams III is 81. Rock-and-roll musician James Burton is 81. Singer Jackie DeShannon is 79. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Lanier is 75. Actor Patty McCormack is 75. Pop singer-musician Carl Giammarese is 73. Actor Loretta Devine is 71. NBC newsman Harry Smith is 69. Singer Glenn Hughes is 68. Country musician Nick Kane is 66. Actor Kim Cattrall is 64. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback Jim McMahon is 61. Actor Cleo King is 58. Retired MLB All-Star John Wetteland is 54. Rock singer Serj Tankian (System of a Down) is 53. Figure skater Josee Chouinard is 51. Actor Carrie-Anne Moss is 50. MLB player-turned-manager Craig Counsell is 50. Rock musician Liam Howlett (Prodigy) is 49. Actor Alicia Witt is 45. Singer Kelis is 41. Actor Diego Klattenhoff is 41. TV personality Brody Jenner is 37. Singer Melissa Schuman is 36. Olympic gold medal sprinter Usain Bolt is 34. Actor Carlos Pratts is 34. Actor-comedian Brooks Wheelan is 34. Actor Cody Kasch is 33. Country singer Kacey Musgraves is 32. Actor Hayden Panettiere is 31. Actor RJ Mitte is 28. Actor Maxim Knight is 21.
